Jaguar Land Rover Opens Bookings For Defender Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicles are the future of mobility. This statement has been established quite firmly over the past few years, especially in countries where EVs have found a fair share of buyers in the market. However, unlike elsewhere, the Indian market is still at a very nascent stage when it comes to electric mobility solutions. But manufacturers are now trying to tap into the industry’s potential by introducing electric and hybrid vehicles. In the same wake, Jaguar Land Rover India, today announced that it has opened bookings of its first Plug-In Hybrid in India, the New Defender P400e.

More details

The model will be offered in four variants including, SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE, and X in the Defender 110 body-style. Deliveries of the model are expected to commence in Q1 FY2021-22.

Specifications

Combining a powerful 2.0 l four-cylinder petrol engine and a 105 kW electric motor, the P400e develops 297 kW of combined power and 640 Nm of combined torque. This helps the New Defender accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.6 s and achieve a top speed of 209 km/h. The New Defender P400e has a 19.2 kWh battery, which can be charged at home or office using a 15A socket or a 7.4 kW AC wall box charger, supplied complimentary with the vehicle.

Official statement

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said,“We are extremely proud to introduce our first Plug-In Hybrid, the New Defender P400e in India, a vehicle that perfectly balances performance with efficiency, while retaining Land Rover’s legendary off-road capability. This also reaffirms our commitment to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar Land Rover portfolio, after we had opened bookings for Jaguar I-PACE in November 2020.”

Talking about the ICE powered Defender that we already have here, it is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with ZF eight-speed automatic, producing 292 bhp of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. A 3.0-litre hybrid engine is expected here at a later date but the diesel engine available in other markets is unlikely. There is a three-door version as well as a five-door, long-wheelbase version of the SUV to choose from – there are five variants in all.

The Hybrid version is also expected to come with features like 360-degree Surround Camera, Wade Sensing, Electronic Air Suspension (Standard on 110), Smartphone Pack, Connected Navigation Pro, Off-Road tyres, Centre Console with refrigerated compartment (optional), among other things.