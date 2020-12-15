BS6 Mahindra Mojo Now Being Offered With a Free Shiro Helmet and Other Benefits

Although Mahindra managed to build quite some hype around the BS6 Mojo’s launch, it hasn’t been doing good when it comes to overall sales performance. It is December and the month is a joyful one for automobile enthusiasts as manufacturers roll out attractive year-end offers. It only seems likely that Mahindra’s two-wheeler arm did the same as its sole offering, the BS6 Mojo isn’t doing well in the market.

More details

To lure in more customers this month, Mahindra has announced that it is going to offer a free full-face helmet and a pair of full gauntlet riding gloves with the purchase of Mojo.

The Mahindra Mojo free helmet offer is valid for purchases made between December 1 and 31, 2020. The company is also offering a referral offer for existing customers this month. The Mojo owners have a chance to win full-gauntlet riding gloves for referring a new customer to the brand. The gloves will be given to the existing owners after the successful purchase from the referred customers. The full-face helmet’s cost is listed at INR 4,901 and is manufactured by Shiro helmets. Shiro is renowned for making touring-friendly helmets and would go well with the potential owners of the new Mojo as the motorcycle is tagged as a ‘tourer’.

Specifications

The BS6 Mojo doesn’t sport any major changes. However, in the process of turning BS6 compliant, it seems like the motorcycle has lost some juice. The performance figures stand at 25.35 BHP @ 7300 rpm and 25.96 NM @ 6000 rpm. In its last iteration, the Mojo 300 churned out 26.6bhp @ 7,500rpm and 28Nm @ 5,500rpm from a 294.72cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine. The Mojo is equipped with a 6-speed transmission that is configured for comfortable long-distance touring.

Apart from the drop in performance, the engine being BS6 compliant now and new colour options, there are no significant changes. The BS6 version of Mojo continues to feature a twin-pod headlight, muscular fuel tank, single-piece saddle in dual-tone colour, split-style pillion grab rail and an engine cowl. The BS6 Mojo is based on the UT300 variant of the previous iteration. For the uninitiated, to bring the costs down and to price the Mojo more aggressively, Mahindra deployed some cost-cutting measures and dropped off the dual exhausts and USD forks from the XT300 variant and rolled out the UT300 variant.