Toyota Rolls Out Attractive Year-end Offers of up to INR 50,000

2020 was a roller coaster ride for many automobile manufactures. From plumbing to absolute zero during the nationwide in April, to recovering quite well during the festive season, it was a year of many firsts. Now, to continue the sales momentum, Automakers have formulated some year-end offers to lure in buyers. Toyota is keen to end 2020 on a high and to leverage the momentum, has come up with quite some year-end offers across its portfolio. Following are the offers Toyota has rolled out on its models.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Price:  INR 8.40 – 13.30 lakhs ( Ex-showroom, Mumbai )

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based Toyota Urban Cruiser was launched in September 2020. It draws power from the same 1.5L, Naturally aspirated petrol engine, that also powers the Vitara Brezza and delivers 104HP & 138Nm of torque. Buyers can opt from a choice of a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed torque converter unit.

Offers:

Exchange bonus                        –  INR 15,000

Corporate Discount                    –  INR 5,000

Total discount                           – (Upto) INR 20,000

Toyota Yaris

Price: INR 9.16 – 14.60 lakhs ( Ex-showroom, Mumbai )

The facelifted Yaris which was unveiled in the Philippines earlier this year is slated to go on sale in India next year. This compact sedan is powered by a 1.5L, naturally aspirated petrol mill, belting out 107PS and 140Nm of torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-step CVT. It offers some segment-first features like up to 7-airbags and gesture-controlled Infotainment system.

Offers

Cash discount                             –   INR 20,000

Exchange bonus                         –   INR 15,000

Corporate Discount                     –   INR 15,000

Total discount                            –   INR 50,000

Toyota Glanza

Price:  INR 7.07 – 9.02 lakhs ( Ex-showroom, Mumbai )

Toyota’s version of the Baleno features a choice of 2 petrol engines. First, a 1.2L, naturally aspirated engine putting out 83PS and 113Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-step CVT. Second, a 1.2L DualJet mild-hybrid engine producing 90PS and 113Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Offers:

Cash discount                             –   INR 10,000

Exchange bonus                         –   INR 15,000

Corporate Discount                     –   INR   5,000

Total discount                            –   (Upto) INR 30,000

The Toyota Fortuner, the facelifted Innova Crysta, Vellfire and Camry are not subjected to these offers. Toyota stands as a very reliable brand in the Indian Market and coupled with these lucrative offers, Toyota is making a strong statement for itself to continue the momentum into 2021 as well.

