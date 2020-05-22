Jaguar Land Rover India Updates Its Online Purchase And Service Experience

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed for further digitisation of businesses and that is witnessed in each sector, especially in the automotive industry. In sync with the same, Jaguar Land Rover India has announced today that it has further enhanced its online purchase and service presence, creating a safe and convenient experience for its customers, from the comfort of their home.

Jaguar Land Rover, through its retailers, was one of the first to introduce online purchase with “findmeacar.in” for Jaguar and “findmeasuv.in” for Land Rover. Jaguar Land Rover has now enhanced its offering by adding a comprehensive service suite on its websites, “jaguar.in” and “landrover.in”

On the particular development, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “At Jaguar Land Rover India, our aim has always been to offer a hassle-free and transparent purchase and service experience for our customers. With our enhanced and updated purchase and service portals, we are now able to offer the additional benefit of a contactless and safe environment in which our customers can fully enjoy the Jaguar Land Rover experience. ”

Purchase Platform

Jaguar and Land Rover’s new and approved vehicles buying platforms, “findmeacar.in” and “findmeasuv.in” respectively, get enhanced features and navigation for ease of use. With its unique comparison feature, online chat and click to call, existing and potential customers get to make informed decisions. When a customer decides to purchase a New Car, they can choose to opt for a ready delivery vehicle or order one according to their requirement for delivery at a later date. Customers can also offer their existing vehicle for trade-in and get an estimated value if it meets Jaguar Land Rover India criteria.

Service Platform

Additionally, Jaguar and Land Rover customers can log onto “jaguar.in” and “landrover.in” respectively, to book the slots to service their cars. The simple setup allows customers to enter their vehicle details, select the type of service, a suitable date and time and retailer that is the most convenient. From there onwards, the customer will receive an email from the retailer confirming the appointment and should the customer choose, can avail a contactless vehicle pick up and drop facility.

If the customer decides so, once the order of work is confirmed, he or she, from the comfort of their home will be updated about the work in progress via photos and videos on the Electronic Vehicle Health Checkup on their email. On completion of work, an e-invoice will be shared with the customer and the customer can pay from a variety of online payment options and would receive the car in the same contactless manner.

Jaguar recently launched the luxury sedan F-type facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 95.12 lakhs(ex-showroom). Internationally too, the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport Plug-in Hybrids were revealed recently.