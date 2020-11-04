Jaguar I-Pace Ready For Launch, Bookings Open In India

The world has accepted electric vehicles as the future of mobility. All car manufacturers are either busy researching and developing their EVs or have already launched a fully developed electric car for the streets.

One such brand is Jaguar Land Rover India, which has successfully created enough hype around its I-Pace SUV, which is scheduled to be launched next year. Ahead of its launch, the carmaker has started accepting the bookings of its all-electric Performance SUV. JLR also claims that the I-Pace will be fitted with a state-of-the-art 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery that delivers 400bhp of power from its two electric motors. Also, to reduce the customer’s stress, these 90 kWh Lithium-ion batteries will come with 8 years or 160 000 km warranty.

The Jaguar I-Pace SUV was actually supposed to be around us by now. However, due to the ongoing pandemic and the broken supply-chain, JLR is now supposed to launch the electric-SUV by 2021. The I-Pace will be available in three variants — S, SE, and HSE. Out of these, the S variant is supposed to be the entry-level variant, while the HSE is expected to be the top-spec premium model. JLR also claims that the electric-SUV will be fully-loaded, even in the base variant. The standard feature list includes- 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Full LED headlamps and tail-lamps setup, and Jaguar’s ‘InControl’ connected car tech.

Apart from this, the Jaguar I-Pace will also come with a host of other features like 16-way adjustable sports seats, fully digital instrument panel, touchscreen infotainment system with Pivi Pro interface, touchscreen to control temperature settings and other adjustments, Meridian sound system, 3D surround camera, driver condition monitor system, animated directional indicators, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control, to name a few.

About the ride and handling, as mentioned earlier, the Jaguar I-Pace will come powered by a 90 kWh battery pack with two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, which together produce 394.5bhp of power and 696Nm of peak torque. After hearing the performance figures, the stress of the range might bother you. However, JLR has a solution to this, the I-Pace comes with a range of 470 km on a single charge. The Jaguar I-Pace will rival against the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the upcoming Audi E-Tron. However, the biggest advantage with the I-Pace will be the JLR’s collaboration with Tata Power, which gives the I-Pace, access to Tata Power’s 200-plus EV charging stations across 23 cities in India. The electric SUV can be charged at any of these stations. Additionally, I-PACE customers will benefit from complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years Jaguar Roadside Assistance, as well as a 7.4 kW AC wall, mounted charger.