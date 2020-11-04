Tata Motors Collaborates With Avanti To Conduct Special Coaching Classes For Unprivileged Students

Tata Motors has collaborated with Avanti Fellow NGO, to conduct special coaching classes and grooming unprivileged students to prepare for NEET, IIT JEE Mains, and IIT JEE Advanced competitive exams.

It’s often said that honest efforts never go down the drain. The same goes for the result of this association. This year, 43 students skilled from this program have succeeded to ace the IIT JEE Mains, while 27 students have cleared IIT JEE Advanced. This year, JNV Puducherry has emerged as the leading center with over 89% and 100% success rate for IIT JEE Advanced and JEE Mains respectively.

Conducted at JNV centers across India for students of class 11th and 12th, the program aims to identify, nurture, and enable young minds with a penchant for science and technology, to achieve their career aspirations. Over the years, graduates of this program have been featured in the top 500 on the IIT Joint Entrance examination list and achieved full-time scholarships at the world’s best universities.

The phenomenal achievement of this program has been attributed to the unique peer-to-peer learning approach along with focused preparation from skilled mentors that help the students better understand the concepts and instill smarter problem solving, furthering their confidence. Also, the success delivered by this program has motivated the students to work harder and pursue their dreams with hope, perseverance, and hard work.

Post-Pandemic Scenario:

Despite the on-going pandemic, this program is currently operational virtually and coaching is being imparted through online medium owing to the safety of the students. Over 212 students from 41 schools nationally are registered to attend the above batches of online classes. Also, the recent NEET results have been quite encouraging as well- In the JNV Palghar program supported by TML, 23 students appeared for NEET, out of which 22 students qualified for the exam, which is a 95 percent selection rate.

Elaborating on the success of Tata Motors’ Education programs, Vinod Kulkarni – CSR Head at Tata Motors, said “Tata Motors firmly believes that quality education is the cornerstone of nation-building and has therefore committed to ensuring a conducive learning environment for disadvantaged students across India. Through our programs, we aim to accelerate the career aspirations of talented young individuals with limited resources, who will further contribute to moving the nation forward. It is a matter of immense pride for Tata Motors to have assisted these future engineers in their educational journey. Tata Motors will continue to design and invest in programs for better learning of the underprivileged by introducing advanced technology in academics to cater to the evolving times.”

Furthermore, Tata Motors also facilities financial aid for the well-performing and high-potential students inspiring them to perform better. These initiatives have led to a significant improvement in the pass percentage of government schools from 62% in 2019 to 80% in the last academic year. The average score of the students has increased by 20% with over 44% of the students securing more than 60% marks in their class X half-yearly examination. In FY 19-20, the overall efforts undertaken by the company under its education pillar ‘Vidyadhanam’ have positively impacted the lives of over 1,50,000 students.

Additionally, Tata Motors also hosts various other initiatives across the country to support unprivileged students’ education in form of resources and institutional aid. The programs are held from the middle to higher education levels by organizing classes for difficult subjects, inculcating value-based life skills, and plugging the infrastructure gaps along with promoting sports and other co-curricular activities.