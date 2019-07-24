Isuzu Extends Its Reach In India With A New Dealership In Jaipur

Recently, Japanese subsidiary, Isuzu Motors, strengthened its sales and service offering in Jaipur, India by inaugurating a new 3S (Sales, Spares and Service) facility called ‘Akar ISUZU’. Along with the new dealership outlet, the company also launched the new 2019 V-Cross, which is a Lifestyle and Adventure Utility Vehicle, while the Akar Isuzu will now operate from two touch points in Jaipur. This newly inaugurated 3S facility is located in the VK Industrial Area and is spread over an area of 5,500 sqft. The dealership is also conveniently located to offer seamless sales and service support for all its customers. Apart from this, Isuzu also has a 2,100 sqft facility, which is located in the city on Ajmer Road.

Talking about its latest launch, the 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Lifestyle and Adventure Utility Vehicle is now an even more desirable pick-up truck, thanks to its new awe-inspiring design and class-leading features. The all-new V-Cross also gets an aggressive, sharp and solid stance with its new front grille and newly designed contours. The pick-up truck now comes with 20 new exterior and interior features, making it a standout performer on or off-road. Talking about the new dealership, Akar Cars has been in business for over 3 decades with a diversified business portfolio including Automobile, Exports, Marble, Trading, Industrial Products and Hospitality. The company has also received many accolades for its outstanding customer-centric business approach.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India said, “Our focus always remains on our commitment to ensure customer satisfaction and delight. Today, ISUZU vehicles are considered to be one of the best versatile utility vehicles in the market and our customers stand testimony to that. We are constantly increasing our network footprint in the country and Jaipur has been one of the key markets for the range of D-MAX pick-ups. We are happy to partner with Akar Cars as our authorised dealer partner in Jaipur and I wish them the very best in their journey with us.”

Mr Abhenav Akar, Managing Director, Akar ISUZU, said, “We are pleased to represent ISUZU in Jaipur, as we see significant potential for the range of ISUZU pick-ups and SUV in the city. As a group, we are extremely customer focussed and look forward to realising the common vision of achieving customer delight with the right products and services.”