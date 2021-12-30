Is This What The Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Could Look Like?

The Mahindra XUV300 is due for a facelift soon in 2022. The changes won’t be entirely cosmetic and one can expect a lot of mechanical changes as well such as the new mStallion petrol engine. Though not an official one, this render done by Shubhajit Dixit shows us what Mahindra could do with the XUV300 facelift. Lets take a look at it:

What to expect

The render images show the new Mahindra logo. Other changes show redesigned headlamps and taillamps with little tweaks in the headlamp and tail lamp assembly. The new XUV300 might get 17-inch alloy wheels with some new color. The interior looks to be an all-black dashboard and seats. The new XUV300 could get a new engine which is expected to be a 1.2-liter TGDI engine as a part of the new Stallion range of petrol motors that were introduced at the Auto Expo 2020. What’s so exciting about this new 1.2-liter turbocharged motor? It makes 130 PS of power and 230 Nm of torque, which is an increment of 20 PS and 30 Nm over the current petrol engine which powers the XUV300. This new motor utilizes direct injection instead of multi-point fuel injection and has been paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

We expect the interior will be the same. The XUV300 gets a host of segment-first features. Dual-zone climate control, 7 airbags, front parking sensors, 4 disc brakes as standard, heated ORVMs, Front tire position indicator coupled with a 7” infotainment system with smarthpone connectivity. The XUV300 scored the highest occupant safety rating among all vehicles tested in those six years. Global NCAP (GNCAP) completed safety assessments on more than 38 vehicles during this period and the XUV300 scored the highest safety rating among all the models tested.

The XUV300 achieved the highest combined occupant safety rating, with a 5-Star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-Star rating for child occupant protection, the latter being a first in India. Mahindra had showcased a variety of vehicles. One of them is the eXUV300, an electric version of the XUV300. And recently, Mahindra confirmed that the E-Suv will launch in 2023. However, the similarities it will have with the production model are yet unknown as it could be based on the second-gen XUV300.

