Tata Nexon EV Loses Out On A Colour Shade

Tata has decided to discontinue the Silver color for Nexon EV. As of right now, there is no official statement for replacement color. The Tata Nexon EV is now available in three colors namely, Glacier White, Signature Teal Blue, and Dark Edition (Midnight Blue). The Tata Nexon EV comes in three different trims, namely- XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux.

Tata Nexon EV: A quick recap

In terms of performance, the Tata Nexon EV comes equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery that powers the electric motor, which is capable of producing 126bhp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. This electric motor helps the Nexon, to achieve a 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds. Lastly, the Nexon EV also comes with an ARAI-certified full-charge range of up to 312 kilometers. With a standard 15A, AC charger, the Nexon will take up to 8 hours to charge the battery from 20% to 100%. At the same time, its battery can be charged from 0% to 80% in 60 minutes with a fast charger.

In terms of features, the top-spec Tata Nexon XZ+ Lux variant gets features like- a sunroof, automatic headlamps, and wipers, leatherette seats, to name a few. On the other hand, the base variant also comes with features like automatic climate control, push-button start, keyless entry, and two drive modes (Drive and Sport). Also, the mid-spec XZ+ variant gets an optional dual-tone color scheme, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear camera, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Apart from this, the Nexon EV also gets the ZConnect connected car technology that offers 35 features.

Tata: Upcoming launches

In India, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are the only two companies that offer factory-fitted CNG kits in their passenger vehicles. Our homegrown brand Tata Motors also aims at releasing some CNG variants for its already existing models and reports suggest that the company’s newest arrival; Tata Punch will also get a factory-fitted CNG kit. Soon Tata will be the next big name in the CNG market. The brand is already testing the CNG variants of Tigor and Tiago, with their launches set to be in January 2022. More recently, a disguised Tata Punch was seen testing with the CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor, which makes us believe that the new SUV might soon get a factory-fitted CNG option.