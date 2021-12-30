Here’s When You Can Pre-book Kia’s Latest MPV!
The reason why Kia has become such a popular brand is that it offers something that is offered by no other brand. Once again, the company has pulled the same move and has released the Carens MPV. Kia is selling this 7-Seater as a combination between an SUV and an MPV and defines a segment of its own. In recent times, the 7-seater segment has also gained some traction and people are looking forward to the launch of more such MPVs. As for the Kia Carens, the wait is finally over and pre-bookings for the car start from the 14th of January. It is also said that the unofficial bookings have already begun at a token amount of ₹25,000.
A Quick Recap
The look is bold and edgy. The front is divided into two parts. The lower portion houses a big mesh grille which is surrounded by chrome inserts. The fog lamps are placed next to the grille and have a triple light set up. The LED headlights also get a triple beam setup, and the DRLs are split from the main lights. A slat of black connects the two DRLs and gets an embossed design. Looking from the side, we see a straight roofline, and bold character lines running across the fenders.
The plastic-clad wheel arches and side plates add to the bold appeal. Being an MPV the rear stretches farther back, but the wider stance, sharp taillights, and the chunky diffuser with chrome lines neatly cover the estate look of the Carens. The interiors offer a beautiful look, with a wrap-around dashboard and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The seats are finished in Indigo and Beige, while the dash is covered in high gloss black. Not just the front seats but the cup holders are also ventilated. We no more see a single piece of glass, and now get a separate 10.25-inch infotainment system and a fully digital display.
The car is equipped with an air purifier and the 2nd row also gets seatback tables. The car is available in 6 and 7-seater models. In both cases, we get one-touch electric tumble seats for easy access to the 3rd row, and the rear doors also get spot lamps. Both second and third rows get AC vents. The spacious cabin gets 64-colour ambient lighting, a skylight sunroof, and a Bose sound system with 8 speakers.
Performance
Carens is offered three powertrain options;
- 1497cc four-cylinder petrol engine, that put out 115HP and 144Nm of torque. This unit is coupled with either a 6-Speed MT or CVT.
- 1493cc four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, that puts out 115HP and 250Nm. This unit is coupled with a 6-Speed MT or a 6-Speed AT.
- The most powerful offering is a 1353cc four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, that puts out 140HP and 242Nm of torque. This unit will come alongside a 6-Speed iMT (Clutchless) or a 7-Speed DCT.