January 2021 Car Sales: Not A Bad Start, At All!

2021 hasn’t changed the scenario much for automakers. The market still remains volatile, with some OEMs registering insanely good figures, while some are reeling under losses.

Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India has registered a massive 98 % growth in terms of YoY sales, wherein it managed to sell 11,126 units up from 5,804 units it sold in January 2020.

Toyota’s portfolio for India includes the hatchback Glanza, the Yaris, the Camry, the recently launched Urban Cruiser, and Toyota’s 2 most popular models for India – The Toyota Innova Crysta and the Toyota Fortuner, which has been recently given a facelift and a premium variant, the Toyota Fortuner Legender.

Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President Toyota Kirloskar Motor said:

“The new year started on a positive note for us and our sales growth stands testimony to the same. Our wholesales have been very encouraging and the booking orders have also witnessed a significant rise. We launched the new Fortuner and Legender in the New Year to cater to the growing aspirations of our loyal customers who are seeking more style, comfort, and performance.”

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. registered a 15.6 % profit on YoY, clocking 60,105 units in January 2021, up against 52,002 units in January 2020. Hyundai’s exports dropped 19 % to 8,100 units.

Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. registered a 4 % growth in January 2021 against January 2020 clocking 20,634 units this year against 19,797 in January last year.

Overall sales of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd dropped by 25.4 % to 39,149 units. Commercial vehicles sales dropped to 16,229 as against 30,998 units clocked in January 2020. A relatively strong performance has allowed M&M to overtake Kia to finish 4th in the list of highest market share for Jan 2021, slowly but steadily working its way back to reclaim the 3rd position, a spot it once owned.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. in the statement said that the supply shortage of micro-processor semiconductors continues to be a serious challenge for the auto Industry. “Going forward we are working with our supplier partners to gear up our supply chain and meet the market demand,” he added.

“Tractor demand continues to be strong with expansion in Rabi acreage, very high reservoir levels and higher liquidity in the hands of farmers with timely Kharif procurement,” Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said in the statement.

Maruti Suzuki

India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted a total sales figure of 1,60,752 units, up 4.3% over the corresponding month, last year. Domestic sales rose a marginal 0.2% clocking 1,42,604 units while exports clocked 12,445 units, up 29.3%, while the passenger car sales declined 6.9%.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors almost doubled its figures YoY, jumping 94 % to clock 26,980 units in January 2020 against 13,893 units in January 2020. A strong resurgence has allowed Tata Motors to be the best of the rest in the midfield sitting a comfortable 3rd behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

Kia Motors India

Kia reported a 15% growth to clock 19,056 units, while it had only managed 15,450 units in January 2020. Although registering a growth, it slipped behind M&M in terms of market share for the opening month of 2021.

Honda Cars India Ltd

Honda has reported a jaw-dropping 114% growth in January 2020 clocking 11,319 units of sales as against a mere 5,299 units in January 2020.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr Rajesh Goel, SVP and Director, Marketing and Sales, HCIL, said, “HCIL’s sales continue to be robust and first month sales in 2021 have been very positive. The strong demand for our popular sedans Amaze and City in fact exceeded the supply last month and we seem to be heading towards sustainable market recovery except for a few challenges.”

In all, around 2,98,000 vehicles were shipped in January 2021, continuing the upward trend over the previous months. Turns out, it is a happy start for the new year for OEMs.