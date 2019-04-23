Is This the Best Touring Motorcycle Ever?

Unlike cars, bikes offer a more involved experience when you travel to explore the outdoors. The wind hitting your body, the engine buzzing between your legs, and the feeling of being one with the elements are just some of the experiences that you miss on when travelling in your 4-wheeled cage. Touring motorcycles too, have been designed to make these long journeys very relaxing and have enough storage space for your luggage. However, when you are on a bike, you have to rely on a hotel or some other accommodation arrangement to get some rest and then carry on. In the case of cars, if you choose the correct kind, you can even manage to spend the night in it, letting you explore remote locations which have no staying arrangements nearby. However, this unique contraption could let you do the same on your two wheels, have a look.

Quite literally a bed on two wheels, this modifications requires one to extend their swingarm by quite a margin to accommodate the bed in the back. With the bike extended, there also is some additional storage space made available to carry your essentials on a long trip. The sleeping pod also has some nets to store more stuff like your riding gear, clothes and some more. Long enough to accommodate a person, one only has to pop the bike on its centre stand and curl in for a comfortable nap and carry on, completely refreshed and ready for more riding.

One would think that the extra weight of this whole accessory would affect the way the bike handles but as seen in the video, the pod is light enough to be pushed and pulled while parking. Moreover, the bike can also handle slushy roads quite like your regular motorcycle. The video also showcases the building process of this contraption which took more than a year to develop and perfect. Quite an interesting innovation, this looks like the ideal touring motorcycle for those who love to venture out to places where not many people would take their 2-wheeled partners. Do have a look at this video and tell us what you think on our social media pages.