Intellify’s Education Conclave 2019 Held Successfully At IIT Delhi

So that the news of the importance of skill-based education and innovation & creativity in the Indian education system can reach far and wide in the district, Education Conclave 2019 was organized by Intellify (a non-profit initiative run by the students and alumni of IIT Delhi) and NSS on 30th December 2019 at IIT Delhi. The event witnessed participation from over 800+ students, 100+ teachers, and 25+ policymakers, educationists and investors.

The event was followed by an award ceremony for students of the National level competitions. It was also accompanied by the launch of the higher-order thinking skill videos by IIT Delhi students across various topics and NCERT chapters which allow students to understand the concept in detail. Concluding the event, Intellify launched the National Creativity Program 2020 where students from more than 5,000 schools will participate to assess their skills and improve upon them in 2020. This will reach out to more than 5 lakh students across government schools and private school kids to give them an opportunity to understand, improve and work on 21st-century skills.

This day-long event had Panel Discussions where the topic was 21st Century Skills – Changes in the Education Sector and the Role of Schools in the Technology Age. It was chaired by Shri Rajnish Kumar, Director, MHRD, Manmohan Singh, Director, Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership, Shri Tarak Goradia, Co-creator of Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and Edutech Startup Mentor, Smt. Vandana Bhatnagar, Chief Program Officer and Shri Biswajit Saha, CBSE Director.

Also Read: Toyota India Exhibits Its Clean & Green Mobility Solutions In New Delhi

The discussion about reimagining education with technology witnessed participation from Prof. MR Ravi, IIT Delhi, Prof. Manan Suri, EE Dept. – IIT Delhi (Neuromorphic Hardware Research Group), Dr Manish Sharma, Director – Samsung, Saksham – Avanti Learning Centers, Ankit Aggarwal, CEO Dare2Compete and Mr Vikash Jha from Villgro

In a special address by Shri Arvind Kejriwal (CM, Delhi), he appreciated the initiatives for government school kids by Intellify and mentioned about the efforts taken by the Delhi Govt. He mentioned that improvements can only be done when in the ecosystem everyone works together to improve the scenario of the education

For the finale of National Science and Creativity Program 2020, students selected through a process containing two stages of the competitive exam that analysed their creative and innovative skills participated in the third stage – The Finale. They were evaluated based on their hands-on skills. A workshop by Paresh Gupta for Teachers and Parents was also held, where the focus was to make them aware of the creative methods and practices of teaching (pedagogies).