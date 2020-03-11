Intellify, NSS IIT Delhi And iSAFE Announce National Science & Creativity Program For Schools

Intellify, in collaboration with NSS IIT Delhi and iSAFE, launched the National Science & Creativity Program (NSCP) for schools across the country. NSCP is a unique skill enhancement program based on Center for Curriculum Design’s concept of Four-Dimensional Education. It is expected to be conducted in 5000+ schools across India with support of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Department of Science & Technology and National Crime Records (Ministry of Housing Affairs).

This program offers 3 rounds of assessments of students’ cognitive and hands-on skills and provides with personalized e-learning support between and after the assessment. NSCP works with a skill-based approach that measures students’ conceptual understanding, benchmarks school’s performance at a national & regional level with actionable insights through easy-to-understand reports. Students from class 5th -12th are eligible for this free of cost program and can be registered by their schools on intellify’s website. Selected students will be mentored by IIT Delhi students and will get a chance to visit NASA, get scholarships, Smart DIY Kits and much more. Workshops for teachers will also be conducted by IIT alumni and professors.

Earlier this year, Intellify (a non-profit initiative run by the students and alumni of IIT Delhi) and NSS organised an Education Conclave at IIT Delhi. The event witnessed participation from over 800+ students, 100+ teachers, and 25+ policymakers, educationists and investors. The event was held to spread the news about the importance of skill-based education and innovation & creativity in the Indian education system. It was also accompanied by the launch of the higher-order thinking skill videos by IIT Delhi students across various topics and NCERT chapters which allow students to understand the concept in detail. Intellify also launched the National Creativity Program 2020 where students from more than 5,000 schools will participate to assess their skills and improve upon them in 2020. This will reach out to more than 5 lakh students across government schools and private school kids to give them an opportunity to understand, improve and work on 21st-century skills.