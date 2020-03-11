Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Could Get A Go-Fast Version

Scheduled to be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show 2020, images of the next-gen Hyundai i20 are already all over the internet, since the event had to be cancelled. In its new avatar, the hatchback looks sharper than ever, with many angular patterns taking precedence over curves, all around the car. Going by a teaser video Hyundai has released, it appears that this new Hyundai could even get an aggressively kitted go-fast version. Could this be the N-Line i20? Check out the video:

The teaser image which appears at the end of the footage appears to be a more aggressively designed i20, what with its rear spoiler, red accents on the sides and wheels which appear to mimic those which are fitted on the maker’s WRC car. If such a variant does pop through, it will most likely be reserved for International markets. However, the next-gen i20 is said to go on sale in India by mid-2020 and will most-likely borrow engines from the Venue compact SUV. Which means it could offer a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre Turbo GDI engine, paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox since the latter is what most opt for these days.

Inside, the next-gen i20 features a new, 4-spoke steering wheel and a revised cabin. The infotainment display is new and sits on top of the dashboard as it keeps the instrument cluster in its proximity. The AC vents now sit in a side-by-side, horizontal strip that runs through the width of the dashboard and like all Hyundai’s, expect features like wireless charging, Blue Link connectivity and maybe even a sunroof to be on offer. With all this, expect the new i20 to cost more when it goes on sale later this year, compared to the model which is on sale right now. Upon launch, the new i20 will be up against rivals like the Baleno, the Honda Jazz and the newest kid on the block, the Tata Altroz. We’ll get you more details in the coming days. Stay tuned!