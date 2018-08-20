India’s First Kawasaki Z900RS Black Delivered In Pune

India Kawasaki announced the launch of the Z900RS in black colour in July 2018 and priced it at INR 15,30,000 (ex-showroom). In latest updates, the very first unit of the black Kawasaki Z900RS retro classic in the country has been delivered in Pune. India Kawasaki Motors posted the photographs of the country’s first Z900RS black on its official Instagram (@indiakawasaki) page. The motorcycle was delivered to Neelesh Desai in Pune.

In February 2018, India Kawasaki had launched the Z900RS in candy tone orange colour. Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motor, said that bringing Z900RS in India in February was a sort of achievement, because this model is produced in very limited numbers in Japan. The 900RSreceived lots of compliments for its premium quality and meticulous finishing. The positive response through various sources prompted Kawasaki to bring Z900RS in black.

The Z900RS has been conceived as an homage to the legendary Z1. The motorcycle uses a 948 cc inline four-cylinder, DOHC, liquid cooled engine that is tuned to produce 111 PS of power @ 8,500 rpm and 98.5 Nm of torque @ 6,500 rpm. The Z900RS comes with Kawasaki’s first tuned exhaust note, which has been designed after performing sound research. The sound tuning focused on the engine’s initial roar to life, idling and low-speed riding where the rider is best able to enjoy the exhaust’s deep rumble.

Feature list on the motorcycle includes KRTC (Kawasaki Traction Control), LED headlight, multi-function LCD screen nestled between dual analogue-style speedometers and tachometer dials.

Check out more images of the Kawasaki Z900RS Black through the gallery below: