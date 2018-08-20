India Baja 2018: Lorenzo Santolino Secures First Place; CS Santosh Stands Second On The Podium

TVS Racing finished their India Baja 2018 outing on a high note by securing a win in both Group A and Group B categories. Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team’s Lorenzo Santolino finished at the top of the table in the Group A (upto 450cc) category. Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider CS Santosh grabbed the second position. The third spot was secured by Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team’s Abdul Wahid Tanveer.

The Group B (upto 450cc) category saw TVS Racing’s Imran Pasha claim the top spot. Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team’s RE Rajendra and R Nataraj had to retire from the Rally due to an unfortunate crash.

The final leg of the rally resumed action in the Golden City of Jaisalmer. The final day saw the riders traverse through Majid ki Basti, Asutar and Mangalia regions of Thar Desert and cover a distance of 135 kilometers. They battled a mix of fast tracks, dunes and technical terrains across this Leg.

Final Rankings – Group A (Upto 450cc)

Santolino Lorenzo (TVS Racing) – 03:38:46 C S Santosh (Hero MotoSports) – +24m 32s Abdul Tanveer (TVS Racing) – +39m 24s Harith Noah (TVS Racing) – +54m 21s Ashish Raorane (Privateer) – +1hr 58m 23s

Lorenzo Santolino, Racer, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, “This is a special win for me as it was my second outing in Thar Desert post Desert Storm. It was good to be able to leverage learnings from my training and the bike supported me through the Rally. I also want to thank my team-mates and the technical crew of TVS Racing for their support through India Baja and look forward to my next outing.”

CS Santosh, Rider, Hero MotoSports Team Rally said, “I am glad to cross the finish line of India Baja to be on the podium after a tough race with great competition and challenging weather conditions. This is the first race on home soil where I am walking away healthy in the past three years and that is a big positive I take forward going into the final months before Dakar.”