Indian Technician Sujeesh Kumar Wins Jaguar Land Rover Global Award

Global technician award is an annual competition which holds great importance in the technician community. This years competition saw the entry of over 16,000 experts who competed together to win this award. Sujeesh Kumar emerged as a winner in the competition where he was judged on 5 different aspects – Powertrain, Electrical, Procedure, Chassis and Knowledge. This is a proud moment for Muthoot Motors, who now have another recognition in their hands. The winner was announced at a ceremony held at Fen End in the UK on October 25, 2018. Sajeesh Kumar received appreciation from the judges for his technical capabilities. He managed to score the highest points across all Jaguar and Land Rover contestants.

The winner, Sajeesh Kumar received the award which he sure does deserve. As a price, he received a bolt on toolkit worth INR 3 Lakhs, a paid trip to Japan to watch the 2019 Rugby world cup and even a cash reward. He is one of the employees of the Muthoot Motors group and he sure did make his employer proud.

Mr Thomas Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Motors and Director, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG), said, “It is a matter of utmost joy and pride that Sajeesh, as a member of our Muthoot Motors team, has won this honourable award for the company and the entire country. We have constantly strived to invest in quality training for our personnel and we are proud of the outstanding skills and expertise our technicians’ display. Muthoot Blue, the Group as a whole, is driven by our founder’s vision of customer centricity with utmost humility. Sajeesh being recognised as the best technician globally is indeed a reflection of our commitment towards the pursuit of knowledge, skills and customer satisfaction. My heartiest congratulations to Sajeesh and I am certain his achievement would serve as an inspiration for all our employees.”