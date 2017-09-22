Indian Motorcycles K2K Ride Concludes In Delhi

Indian Motorcycles concluded the Kanyakumari to Kashmir (K2K) ride and brought the Wheels of Change initiative in New Delhi. The three owners of the Indian Roadmaster including Anurag Srivastava, Niladri Saha and Bernard Lazar rode across 12 cities and concluded the K2K Ride at the national capital where they made their contribution by distributing educational kits to 120 underprivileged girl students.

The K2K Ride was born out of the three Indian Motorcycle owner’s love for riding and their commitment to ensure primary and high school education for underprivileged girls. As a part of the K2K ride, the three riders cruised over 12 cities — Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kanyakumari, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Delhi, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ranbir Singh Pura.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Dubey, Country Head and Managing Director, Polaris India, said that they are overwhelmed by the contributions made by the three riders and for spreading awareness and bringing the Wheels of Change initiative in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Ranbir Singh Pura and New Delhi. Their belief and dedication in giving back to the community is commendable. They are proud to have made a significant contribution towards the noble cause of educating the Girl Child and they will continue to put more efforts in future.

Anurag Srivastava, Indian Roadmaster owner said, “The K2K Ride was a life-changing trip and drew attention of a lot of individuals who came forward to extend their support towards this cause. We are overwhelmed by the positive response received throughout the ride. I would like to thank Indian Motorcycle, fellow riders and the donors who extended their support towards this cause and making this ride a huge success.“