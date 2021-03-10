Indian Motorcycle Announces The Price Of The Soon To Be Launched New 2022 Chief Lineup In India

Indian Motorcycle today officially announced the price of its new 2022 Chief lineup in India, priced at INR 20,75,922 onwards. The new lineup, which includes new model iterations and a plethora of Indian Motorcycle accessories, are now available at the Indian Motorcycle dealerships across India. To pre-book these machines, interested customers can pay a booking amount of INR 3,00,000 at their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealerships across the country.

More details

Indian has revealed a total of 6 variants, 3 of which sit in the standard category namely the Chief, Chief Bobber and Super Chief. The remaining 3 variants namely the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse and the Super Chief Limited occupy the premium category.

The design of the new line-up is quite minimal although very novel. The minimalist approach looks genuinely lovely on this beast. It sits on a new steel-tube frame with a cast-aluminium subframe. Indian parts ways with too much chrome on the bodywork in favour of a more easy-on-the-eye, subtle looking black which is a step-up.

The 2022 line-up features drag-bars and mid-mounted controls with a new fuel tank. The rear shocks are repositioned and the front houses 46mm standard forks. Additionally, it gets analogue gauge, cruise control and riding modes – tour, standard and sport, keyless ignition and optional ABS.

The standard versions of the line-up will be propelled by Indian’s Thunderstroke engine which a 1811cc, V-Twin engine that delivers 146Nm of peak torque, while the premium line-up will be powered by Indian’s Thunderstroke 116 engine which a 1890cc, V-Twin engine that produces a mammoth 167Nm of peak torque.

Official statement

Commenting on the price announcement, Mr Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd said, “Our Chief lineup has a glorified history and is one of the iconic motorcycles of the Indian Motorcycle portfolio. We are launching this model to pay tribute to the Indian Chief on completing 100 years in the market. We have priced the new Chief lineup keeping in mind the love of our customers for the model. We are looking forward to making history again for our new Chief lineup in the market.”