Honda Announces SunChasers 2021 – H’ness Quest for the Land of the Rising Sun

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. in association with Arunachal Tourism recently announced the first edition of Honda SunChasers 2021 – H’ness Quest for the Land of the Rising Sun. During this 7-day 800 km expedition, 11 expert riders will saddle up on their H’ness CB350 to explore the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

More details

Honda SunChasers 2021 was flagged-off from Ruksin (East Siang Dist. Arunachal Pradesh) by Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria – Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Mr. Pasang Dorjee Sona – Hon’ble Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly along with other senior officials from Honda 2Wheelers India and Arunachal Pradesh government.

Honda SunChasers 2021 – Exploring Arunachal Pradesh

H’ness CB350 will be in its natural habitat when 11 expert riders set on an adventure-touring journey through hills, valleys and high passes in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Starting from Ruksin, the convoy comprising of renowned auto journalists will clock over 800 kilometres over a span of 7 days. Noteworthy, the ride will be led by Mr. Vijay Parmar (President – Himalayan Motorsports Association) along with his team. Navigating through the challenging terrain, which offers an extensive touring experience, the riders will pass through the picturesque locations of Bomjir, Hayuliang, Walong and Namsai.

Official statements

On the occasion of the Honda SunChasers 2021 ride, Mr. Pema Khandu – Hon’ble Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, said, “We welcome Honda 2 Wheelers India and our media friends who have set forth on a journey to explore Arunachal Pradesh. This one of its kind ride on the popular Honda H’ness CB350 will represent the unexplored destinations of Arunachal, its culture, deep-rooted traditions and scenic beauty. I wish all the riders a safe and exciting journey.”

Speaking on the association with Arunachal Tourism, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria – Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda H’ness CB350 has seen fantastic response from over 10,000 biking enthusiasts across India. Celebrating the go riding spirit, we are excited to flag off Honda SunChasers 2021 – our next big initiative to build a like-minded community of passionate riders through a truly differentiated ride experience. Known as India’s land of the rising sun, Arunachal Pradesh receives the first rays of the Sun while the rest of the country is still asleep. We are sure that riders from across India too will be wowed as they experience the unexplored beauty of Arunachal Pradesh. We thank Arunachal Pradesh Government for extending such a warm welcome to us and wish all riders a safe and exciting journey.”