2021 Mahindra XUV500 Shows Its Face Yet Again!

If we talk about one of the busiest homegrown carmakers in our country, Mahindra will easily fight its way to the top spot. Currently, the company has its hands full with upcoming projects and to fulfil the demand for the all-new Thar. The 2021 iteration of the Mahindra XUV500 is one of the most hotly anticipated car launches of the ongoing year. The folks over at Mahindra are busy clocking as much as kilometres as they can to make sure that the new XUV500 stands up to the expectations and the hype it has built for itself.

The same has now been spotted, yet again. Our reader Harsha sent us these spy pictures which give us a clearer look at some of the elements of the upcoming 2021 Mahindra XUV500.

The XUV500, since its inception, has always had an attractive front fascia and it seems like the company is hell bent at retaining that aspect. The test mule which has been spied can be clearly seen flaunting its LED projector headlamp setup which looks entirely different from the outgoing model. It will also get new alloy wheels, an integrated spoiler with a high mounted stop lamp, new L-shaped LED tail lights, rear washer and wiper, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess.

A few other notable highlights include roof rails and the flush-fitting door handles. The XUV500 is renowned for being a feature-loaded car so it won’t be surprising if we get to see a panoramic sunroof as well.

Previous spy shots revealed the dual-screen layout of the dashboard. The dashboard layout seems to be inspired from Mercedes. The spy shots revealed that one half of the touchscreen will be used for display of infotainment/access car settings or change them while the other half on the driver side, will display info like speed, gear engaged, fuel level, etc. Spy shots which were captured earlier also revealed revamped interior, flat-bottom steering wheel and rotary knobs on the centre console. Other portions of the dashboard can be seen covered in camouflage sheets.

Under the hood, Mahindra will be offering two engine options on the second-gen XUV500 right from the start. These would include an updated version of the mHawk diesel motor which will be dishing out more power and torque than the one which is on sale currently. Additionally, there will be a new mStallion petrol motor which will be on offer as well.