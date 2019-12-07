India-spec KTM Adventure 390 Misses Out On Adjustable Front Suspension

The India-spec KTM Adventure 390 has been revealed at the ongoing India Bike Week in Goa. Introduced globally at the EICMA 2019, this adventure motorcycle is based on the Duke 390. To be launched in January 2020 in India, this will also be KTM’s first BS6 motorcycle. However, where the International-spec Adventure 390 was showcased with adjustable front USD forks, the one for India gets non-adjustable equipment. At the rear though, the monoshock is adjustable for pre-load and rebound.

It’s a lose some win some situation though, as the India-spec KTM Adventure 390 gets a bi-directional quickshifter as standard – an optional powerpart for the bike which was revealed globally. The rest of the bike is similar to what was showcased at EICMA last month. So powering the motorcycle is the same motor as the 390 Duke, which is a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, DOHC unit. It cranks out 44hp at 9,000rpm and 37Nm at 7,000rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Those figures are identical to the Duke and there are no changes made to the gear ratios or the sprockets to alter delivery characteristics.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure Shows Off Its Capabilities In Official Video

This new KTM comes fitted with ride-by-wire, a slipper clutch and a switchable traction control system. The non-adjustable, 43mm front forks offer 170mm of travel, while the spring at the back can be adjusted for rebound and pre-load and offers 177mm of travel. The KTM Adventure 390 also comes fitted with an engine guard and a bash plate underneath. The bike gets a 100/90-19 tyre at the front and a 130/80-17 tyre at the rear, both of the dual-purpose type, mounted on alloy wheels. In terms of features, it gets an LCD display for instrumentation which also allows pairing with a smartphone via Bluetooth. The fascia gets a Duke 390-like headlight which comes fitted with LEDs for illumination. Protecting the display and the rider from the oncoming wind is a windscreen which is adjustable for two positions.

At 855mm, the seat height is slightly on the higher side but should be a comfortable place to be saddled in, once the rider is on board. Fuel tank capacity stands at 14.5-litres and the bike tips the scales at 158 kilos (dry). We expect the motorcycle to be priced around the INR 3 lakh mark when it goes on sale in India next month. Stay tuned and we’ll bring you more details and a comprehensive review.