All-Electric Aston Martin RapidE To Enter Production In 2019

Less than two years after being unveiled as a concept, Aston Martin has confirmed that the all-electric RapidE will enter production in 2019. Set for a limited production run of 155 cars, RapidE is Aston Martin’s first all-electric model. As such it spearheads development of the brand’s low- and zero-emission vehicle strategy laid out by Aston Martin’s President and CEO, Dr Andy Palmer, in the company’s Second Century Plan.

Based upon the forthcoming Rapide AMR concept, RapidE will deliver four-door sports car looks and dynamics of the Rapide S powered by an all-electric powertrain replacing the six-litre V12 engine. More information will be revealed about the RapidE’s all-electric powertrain in due course. The instantaneous delivery characteristics of electric motors means the RapidE will offer a unique driving experience of a kind not experienced before in an Aston Martin.

RapidE sees a continuation of the collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering who worked on the original RapidE Concept. Based in Grove, Oxfordshire, Williams Advanced Engineering will assist Aston Martin with the complex task of engineering integration.

Speaking about the upcoming electric car, Aston Martin President and CEO, Dr Andy Palmer, said that having unveiled the RapidE Concept back in October 2015 the Company reached another milestone with the confirmation that it is now putting the first all-electric Aston Martin into production.

RapidE represents a sustainable future in which Aston Martin’s values of style and performance don’t merely co-exist alongside a new zero-emission powertrain, but are enhanced by it. The internal combustion engine has been at the heart of Aston Martin for more than a century, and will continue to be for years to come. RapidE will showcase Aston Martin’s vision, desire and capability to successfully embrace radical change, delivering a new breed of car that stays true to Aston Martin ethos and delights its customers.