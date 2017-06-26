Home News VIDEO: 2017 BMW 5-Series Teased Ahead Of India launch On June 29
VIDEO: 2017 BMW 5-Series Teased Ahead Of India launch On June 29

By Aditya NadkarniJune 26, 2017

BMW India seems to be all set to launch the new 2017 5-Series in India soon. Now, ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place on June 29, the Bavarian luxury automobile manufacturer has teased the upcoming 5-Series through a set of images and videos.

The two teaser images reveal the silhouette of the front profile as well as the side profile of the next-generation 5-Series. The teaser video, on the other hand, reveals a few details such as the new LED tail lamps, adaptive LED headlamps while also revealing that bookings for the new 5-Series are now open.

BMW India recently announced that they had begun production of the new 5-Series at the company’s production facility in Chennai. Based on the company’s new Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform, the new 5-Series is 100 kgs lighter over its predecessor due to the light weight, high strength material used in the chassis.

A few highlights of the 2017 BMW 5-Series will include remote control parking, gesture control, Heads-Up Display (HUD), wireless charging, Nappa leather interiors, 10.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system, massage function for the second row and intelligent voice assist.

BMW India is yet to reveal the powertrain details of the upcoming 2017 5-Series although it is believed that the company will offer three engine options: 252 hp 2.0-litre petrol engine, 190 hp 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 256 hp 3.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties will be handled by an eight speed automatic transmission as standard across the variant line-up. Once launched in India, the upcoming 2017 BMW 5-Series will rival the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and the Jaguar XF.

