Incoming! Updated Hero Xpulse 200 With 4-Valve Configuration Teased For The First Time

The Hero Xpulse 200 is one of the most remarkable motorcycles ever produced by an Indian manufacturer and most of the accolades that are sung in its praise are because of its off-road credentials. If you have been thinking of including this ‘almost’ dirt bike in your garage, we suggest you to wait a little more because Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch an updated version of the Xpulse 200 and has teased the motorcycle for the first time. It was recently spied at a dealership presentation event and the spy images revealed some key details about the updated motorcycle.

Updated engine

Hero MotoCorp, ever since it first launched the Xpulse 200, has made several changes in the engine department to make this little off-roader perform better. While marking its way into the BS6 era, the Xpulse 200 received an oil cooler.

With the new motorcycle, Hero will offer the same 199cc engine but with a more sophisticated four-valve engine head. We can expect to see a minor bump in the overall performance figures and the powertrain is also expected to become even more refined than before. The outgoing Hero Xpulse 200 puts out 17.8 bhp at 8,500rpm and 16.45Nm at 6,500rpm. All the power is sent to the wheel via a five-speed gearbox. The new model could possibly produce 20PS, a 2PS bump from the current model.

Cosmetic changes and features

The bike that was spied at the dealership event sported a dual-tone shade of white and blue. The updated Xpulse 200 is expected to come with an updated colour palette as well. It is also expected to come with updated switchgear with an integrated starter and kill switch.

Other motorcycles to receive the same updates?

The possibility of other motorcycles based on the same platform receiving the same set of updates cannot be ruled out either.

In the coming few months, it won’t be surprising to see the Xpulse 200T and Xtreme 200S receiving a 4-valve engine configuration with dual-tone shades on offer but we will have to wait for more information to flow in before we can confirm this. The Hero XPulse 200 and the Xtreme 200S are likely to be launched around the festive season and carry a premium of Rs 6,000 over the current model.