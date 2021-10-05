Honda Rolls Out New Campaign – ‘Aap Aur Activa – India ke Do Pahiye’

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has unveiled a very special film to encapsulate the emotions of millions of Indians who are bouncing back on their feet while navigating through the pandemic. According to the company, serving joy and satisfaction in its 20 years’ long & illustrious journey, Honda Activa has become an integral part of the nation. As a true companion for millions of Indians, Activa has proudly witnessed their progression to the front seat. Motivated by our nation’s challenging spirit to keep moving forward in the face of countless challenges, Honda Activa has been by their side as a trustworthy and true companion.

“India ke 2 Pahiye”, a film conceptualized by Taproot Dentsu (a Dentsu International division) celebrates the never give up spirit of Indians who are resuming their routine life, this time with hope, more confidence and their trusted companion Honda Activa.

About the film

The film captures a day in the new normal – post pandemic life of India. People from different walks-of-life and professions coming out to lead their normal routine life which was affected due to pandemic. The unique treatment of the film was to show various people in different geographies across India; how everyone is getting India back on its feet.

The film opens with early morning shot of the town and aerial shot of sea waves,fishermen’s feet walking with the net towards their boat to earn their living, a morning started with a newspaper hitting a household door, the shots of a hockey player running towards a friend waiting on an Activa followed by the feet of blade runner taking his stance on track, a man putting on mask & stepping out of the house with a voice over in the background “ Ye jo desh Hai na apna, isse koi nahi rok sakta, ye apne pairo par phir khada ho rha hai”.

The film moves further with a shot of a fisherman pushing his boat into the sea, a trader opening the lock of his shop, kids running towards the school with a teacher walking across, a lady with shopping bags walking the busy street, the voice over plays in the background “Apne apne gharo se ek chamach dhairya kha kar nikal rha hai”.

The visuals of factory employees walking the factory corridor, a farmer spraying pesticides in the farm, a hiker hiking the ice clad mountains, a couple holding each other’s hand walking together showing that both are required to cover the journey called “Life”, with a voice over “Aaj India janta hai ki ye hum akele nahi kar sakte, kyunki zindagi ek pahiye par nahin, do pahiyon par chalti hai”.

The film moves on with the visuals of a health worker riding Activa, an airhostess walking with a trolley bag, a doctor walking the hospital aisle, an executive climbing the stairs and entering a lift, parading army jawans, students celebrating their graduation day with a voice over “Agar hum sab India ke do pahiye bankar Haath na mila sake toh kya, kandhe se kandha milaaaye Toh ek josh ki sena khadi kar sakte hai!”

With an aim to motivate Indians to become the two wheels of the nation so that the army of confident Indians can be made who can fight any challenge and move India forward. The film ends with an army jawan riding the Activa summing up the fighting spirit of India and the role Activa has played in it with a voice over “Aap aur Activa – India ke Do Pahiye”.

The lyrics of the rousing song are:

“Mera des dobara dekho jaag raha hai,

Mera des phir se dekho bhaag raha hai,

Aisi dharti nahin hai kahin,

Kaisi mitti se ye bani”

Official statements

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria – Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The campaign emphasizes upon India’s Diversity, Equality & Inclusivity in taking the nation forward amidst the challenges of the new normal post pandemic. The idea was about “We not Me” – showcasing how just like Activa, the nation & its active people together – “India ke 2 Pahiye”, are the two wheels of progress. The film salutes the spirit of all active Indians as they stand united to overcome these challenges. Ushering in the wave of positivity, the film showcase how each one of us in our own capacity, represent the resilience, determination and dedication with which our country is emerging stronger. In this journey, as a true & trustworthy mobility partner, Activa – the highest selling scooter brand in India, symbolises ‘India Ke Do Pahiye’ delighting millions of Indians.”

Mr. Titus Upputuru, Creative Head, Taproot Dentsu said, “Activa has been around for two decades & having by far the best visibility across length & breadth of the country. Activa is synonymous with the two wheels moving India. As we look at our country and how it is getting back into shape, we felt that actually all of us are contributing towards it by being the two wheels of India. Each one of us are doing our bit to get India back on its feet. This campaign is a salute to the relentless spirit of India and only a leader brand like Activa can do this kind of salutation. The brief was to capture this spirit & movement of India bouncing back. We went around shooting all kinds of actions on legs in our daily pursuit of living, which was an unusual experience for us!

“This was a sort of catharsis for the agency and much beyond a brief. The task was not to just create a brand campaign for Activa, but almost write an ode to the indomitable spirit of India. The approach was “Simply to Amplify” as Activa is loved by multiple generations of consumers across India and it was only fitting that a brand of Activa’s stature talked about how India and Indians are making a comeback after the most difficult times. The spirit of humanity to rise from a crisis and the spirit of every Indian to stride positively has been beautifully captured in ‘India ke do pahiye’ concept, said Mr. Abhinav Kaushik, Office Head, Taproot Dentsu.