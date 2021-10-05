Skoda Rapid Matte Edition Launched; Limited To Just 400 Units

Skoda Rapid has served as one of the most important vehicles in Skoda India’s lineup and is set to be replaced by a new sedan that is likely to be called Slavia. To breathe a new life into the Rapid moniker before it goes off the shelves, Skoda has launched the Rapid Matte Edition at INR 11,99,000 (ex-showroom) in India. It has now become the second mass-market car to sport a matte finish right from the factory after the Kia Seltos X-Line. The automatic variant of the Rapid Matte Edition can be had for INR 13.49 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Exterior

The new glossy black radiator grille and spoiler in the front coupled with the carbon steel matte colour enhance the overall visual appeal. The glossy black door handle is exclusively for the matte edition and uplifts the side profile of the car. In addition, the black body side moulding also accentuates the side profile. At the rear, the addition of the rear diffusor, glossy black tailgate spoiler and the black trunk lip garnish give a sporty avatar to the car. This new edition of the Rapid comes with all-black alloy wheels making it a complete head-turner from the outside.

INTERIORS AND FEATURES

The Rapid Matte Edition gets dual-tone Tellur Grey interiors and wears a premium black leatherette upholstery with Alcantara inserts. The interior also sports the same 16.51 cm Drive Audio Player Central Infotainment System that sports a rear-view camera. The car is also equipped with a USB Air Purifier. The stainless-steel scuff plates with RAPID Inscription adds to the sportiness of the interiors. Additionally, high visibility performance bulbs are exclusively provided for the Rapid Matte edition.

Official statement

Commenting on the introduction of the new ŠKODA RAPID MATTE Edition, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “Since its launch, the RAPID has had an incredible success journey in India. With more than 1,00,000 customers, RAPID has seen great resonance with auto enthusiasts across the country. Taking the success story further, we are thrilled to introduce the RAPID Matte Edition in India. With this addition, the RAPID portfolio expands further to reach newer customers. With its distinctive style and extensive feature list, I am confident that this product will see great demand.”