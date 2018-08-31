IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup Set For Round-3 Of INMRC

Honda riders are all set to extend their lead in third round of the 2018 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship. The Round-3 of the national championship will take place at Madras Motor Race Track, Chennai along with IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup.

Leading Honda’s charge in this round will be the top riders Anish D Shetty, Rajiv Sethu, Senthil Kumar, S Mathana Kumar and the fresh talent handpicked from Honda India Talent Hunt.

At the qualifying round held in Chennai, Honda riders Mithun Kumar PK and Sarath Kumar won the pole position in Pro Stock 165cc category and Super Sport Indian 165cc category respectively. Mohamed Mikail once again gave his best performance and has won the qualifying round of IDEMITSU Honda India CBR 150R class with the best lap of 2:08.584. The stellar performances are expected to get to the next level the following day as well in the first race of the round.

Midway into the season, Honda’s racer Rajiv Sethu is leading the points tally in the Super Sport Indian 165cc category while Anish Shetty is leading the Pro Stock 165cc category. The Honda Ten10 Racing team is on number 1 position in the Pro Stock 165cc Team Championship category with a lead of 72 points and on number 2 position in the Super Sport Indian 165cc Team Championship with a total of 134 points.