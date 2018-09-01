Toyoyta Adds New Features to the Innova Crysta, Innova Touring Sport and Fortuner, Prices Updated

Toyota is a brand name synonymous with quality and reliability. The Japanese company has been a favourite for the Indian buyer who wants a premium, reliable vehicle which is cheap to maintain and run. Their successful model range includes everything from sedans to huge SUVs. Their most successful offerings, the Innova Crysta, Innova Touring Sport and Fortuner have been given some enhanced features to keep them a step ahead of their competition.

The Innova Crysta MPV has has been a hit in the market ever since its launch in 2005. With over 52,000 units sold from January to August 2018, the MPV has registered a 13 percent growth compared to the same period last year. The new equipment on the Innova Crysta and Innova Touring Sport include:

Anti-Theft Alarm with Glass Break and Ultrasonic Sensor

Emergency Brake Signal

Rear Fog Lamp

Front LED Fog Lamp

Moreover, the GX variant of the car gets Touch screen Display Audio with steering control, Retractable Mirror, Speed & Impact sensitive Door lock and unlock.

The Fortuner also is the leader of it segment in the Indian market and has developed a cult for being good both on the road and off it. With its tall body and aggressive yet elegant appearance it appeals to customers as a family car and as an off road ready vehicle too. Ever since its launch in 2009, the SUV has enjoyed over 70 percent of market share in its segment. New upgrades on the Fortuner include:

Passenger side power seat

Anti-theft alarm with glass break and ultrasonic sensor

Emergency brake signal

Rear Fog lamp

Electrochromatic Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM)

The new features also come with a revised price list. The Innova Crysta would now come from INR 14,65,000 to INR 22,01,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi), Innova Touring Sport ranges from INR Rs.18,59,000 to INR 23,06,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi) and Fortuner gets a price tag of INR 27,27,000 to INR 32,97,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi). The Innova and Fortuner both are well built reliable cars and we doubt the change in price will have much effect on its sale.