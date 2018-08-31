Trending:
Madras High Court Wants Separate Lanes For VIPs, Judges At Toll Plazas Across The Country

It is very unfortunate that sitting judges are also compelled to wait in the toll plaza, says the Madras High Court which, on Wednesday, directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to provide a separate lane for VIPs, and judges at toll plazas across the country.

“It is disheartening to note that the vehicles of VIPs and sitting Judges are stopped at toll plazas. It is very unfortunate that sitting judges are also compelled to wait in the toll plaza for 10 to 15 minutes,” the High Court said.

kharegaon toll naka – HT Image

In fact, a bench comprising of justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and MV Muralidharan passed the interim order directing the highway authority to issue the circular to all toll plazas to provide a separate lane for VIPs and sitting judges. The High Court would issue a show cause notice to the concerned authorities unless necessary steps are taken.

The High Court further added that violation of the order will be taken seriously.

Source: PTI

Note: Images used in the post are for representation purpose only

News
