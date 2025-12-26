Tata Safari Hyperion 1.5 Turbo Petrol Review – Simple and Honest

The Tata Safari Hyperion 1.5 turbo petrol finally answers a question that many buyers have been asking for years. Is a petrol Safari really sensible in India? After spending time with it, the answer is yes, for the right kind of buyer.
At the heart of this Safari is Tata’s new 1.5-litre TGDi turbo petrol engine. It makes around 170 PS and 280 Nm, which is clearly felt when compared to old petrol SUVs. The engine feels smooth the moment you start driving. There is no sudden turbo lag and no jerky response. In the city traffic, it is quiet, relaxed and easy to live with. This alone will make many petrol buyers happy..
On the highway, the Safari Hyperion feels comfortable. It is not aggressive or sporty, but develops speed in a calm and steady manner. Overtakes are easy and cruising at high speeds feels effortless. The automatic gearbox is good for daily driving. It may not be lightning quick,but it is always smooth and predictable, which suits the character of the Safari
One of the biggest concerns is mileage. In real conditions, expect around 10 to 11 kmpl in the city while on the highway it is around 15 to 16 kmpl. A mixed average of 12 to 13 kmpl is not unrealistic. It is lower than the diesel, but this petrol Safari is obviously intended for people who drive more in the city and want refinement rather than mileage.
Ride comfort is still very much a strong point. The suspension takes care of bad roads, and it also ensures that the passengers are comfortable even on a long journey. This is one of those cars that you would enjoy being driven in as much as driving yourself. Steering is light, relaxed and easy in traffic but not designed for hard cornering.
The exterior is bold and premium. The Red Dark Edition adds the stunning appearance with a glossy carbon black paint, red accents on the calipers and stylish 19 inch wheels. The branding of safari on the doors and rear in red gives it a unique touch. The body is still imposing and elegant, the roofline, large grille and signature Tata SUV proportions make it instantly recognizable.
Inside, the cabin is premium and well put together. The large touchscreen is sharp and easy to work with. Features such as ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, JBL audio, ambient light, wireless connectivity, and advanced ADAS make it seem modern. Space is excellent. The second row is very comfortable and the third row is usable for adults on short and medium trips. Boot space is practical and family friendly too.
Final Verdict
The Tata Safari Hyperion 1.5 turbo petrol is not for everyone and that is okay. It is for buyers who prefer a smooth and quiet comfortable SUV that has petrol refinement, bold exterior and modern features. If your driving is mainly going to be in the city, with regular highway trips and you value comfort and style over outright speed or mileage, then this petrol Safari finally makes sense.