Hyundai Verna Gets A More Affordable Base E Variant

Hyundai Motors India had recently revised the price structure for its Creta. The price for all variants has increased along with the addition of a new base variant, in the Creta line-up. The carmaker has now added a new base variant to its popular sedan, Verna. The new variant is called as E trim and will sit below the previous base S variant. This move comes ahead of the festive season and aims to make Verna, more affordable option for the potential buyers.

The new Hyundai Verna E variant will come with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 113bhp of power and 144Nm of torque. The Verna will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and will rival against the Skoda Rapid, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

The new Hyundai Verna E variant will be priced at Rs 9.02 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it cost Rs 28,000 lesser than the S variant, which comes at Rs 9.28 lakh. The E variant sacrifices on a few features like SunGlass Holder, USB Charger in Front and Factory Fitted Music System with the 8-inch infotainment screen and Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

Apart from this, the Verna E model is similar to the S model in terms of styling, exteriors, looks, features. It comes with the same chrome finish front grille, halogen headlamps, indicators mounted on the ORVMs and 15-inch steel wheels on the exteriors.

The new updated Hyundai Verna also gets other features on higher-spec models, which includes- steering mounted controls, manual AC unit with rear AC vents, 4 speaker Arkamys system, cooled glove box, power-adjustable ORVMs, power windows, front and rear centre armrests, adjustable front seat headrests, analogue tachometer and dual-tone beige and black interiors. On the safety front, you will get dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, remote central locking with keyless entry, manual day/night inside rearview mirror and ABS with EBD among other features.

Also on option is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DCT, which helps it produce 118bhp of power and 172Nm of torque. The other option is a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired to a 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, which helps it produce 113bhp of power and 250Nm of torque.