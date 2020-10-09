Nissan Magnite Production Version Spied Sans Camouflage – Will Get Dual-Tone Colours

Nissan India will be stepping into the compact SUV war in India with an all-new product – the Magnite. Slated for introduction early next year, this Nissan will be up against some bestsellers and new entrants which are ready to take the market by storm. The production version of the Magnite has been spotted sans camouflage at a fuel filling station.

More details

The fact that it is spotted without any camouflage hints that the subcompact SUV is production-ready. Only the rear end of the car is visible though. The five-seater compact SUV might prove to be a troubleshooter for Nissan’s India operations.

The spy image reveals that the overall design of the sub-compact SUV hasn’t deviated much from its concept version. The variant looks like a top-end one and is wearing a dual-tone shade. It pretty much confirms that we can expect Nissan to introduce the Magnite in both, single tone and dual-tone shades. What’s also visible is the rugged under-cladding at the rear which runs to the side profile as well which is further highlighted by diamond-cut alloy wheels. The wide ‘Magnite’ branding at the tailgate is hard to miss.

Looks

Though the front end of the Magnite isn’t visible in the spy shot, we can expect it to carry the same imposing look from its concept version. The Magnite shares the same CMF-A+ platform that currently underpins the Renault Triber seven-seater compact-MPV. For the uninitiated, Nissan and Renault share the same platforms for many of their offerings. Unlike the Triber, Magnite will come with a five-seater configuration.

The teaser images revealed that Magnite will feature a rather bold stance and will encompass modern elements to complete its striking looks. It will help it stand apart from the current bandwagon of compact SUVs. The overall design is highlighted by an imposing front grille, sharp headlight units, eye-catchy inverted boomerang-shaped DRLs, floating back roofline, svelte LED taillights and large wheel arches.

Interiors

The interiors of the Nissan Magnite Concept feature a horizontal instrument panel, followed by air ventilators which have a distinctive shape and cliff section, making things appear sporty and current. It also includes a sporty mono-form shape seat which enhances comfort and the rear seats offer robust pattern and rich cushioning adding to the premium-ness of the car.

Nissan is expected to pack the Magnite with a host of new connectivity and convenience features. It is also expected to come equipped with some segment-first features like a 360-degree parking camera. Nissan Kicks already has Nissan’s connected technology and the same can be expected to trickle down to the Magnite as well. It might also include a multifunction steering wheel with mounted controls, climate control system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a large screen for the infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.

Expected engine options

The Nissan Magnite will likely be offered with a 72 PS 1.0-litre N/A three-cylinder petrol engine linked to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT and a 95 PS 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine coupled to a 5-speed MT or a CVT. These are just mere speculations though but we will get a clearer picture as soon as Nissan decides to reveal more information.