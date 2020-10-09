Audi Q8 Celebration Introduced At A Special Price

Audi India’s flagship SUV, the Q8 is now available in new trim to celebrate the festive season. The Audi Q8 Celebration is priced at INR 98.98 Lakh Ex-Showroom and costs nearly 34 lakh less than the Q8 Technology which retails at INR 1.33 crore. In addition to this, the SUV’s go-fast version, the Audi Q8 RS continues to be available at INR 2.07 crore (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom).

Like the proper Q8, the Audi Q8 Celebration is also equipped with a 3.0L TFSI engine that generates 340hp and 500Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0-100kmph in 5.9 seconds. In terms of features, this celebration edition comes equipped with HD Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic lighting, Button-less MMI Navigation system with Touch Response, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Smartphone Interface, Audi Phone Box light with wireless charging, Audi music interface, a Panoramic Sunroof, Audi Pre-Sense, 8 Airbags, Contour Ambient lighting and Audi Park Assist among other equipment.

On the other end of the product scale, Audi India will launch the Q2, which will become the brand’s entry-level product once it goes on sale on the 16th of October, 2020. This new product is expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre TFSI engine and inside the cabin, expect things like an optional virtual cockpit, Audi’s MMI screen and high-quality bits.

Commenting on the launch of the Q8 Celebration, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Traditionally, the festive season has been a strong sales period for the auto industry and we are extremely happy to introduce an addition to the Q-family – the Audi Q8 Celebration. Since its very successful launch in January earlier this year, the Audi Q8 has received an overwhelming response and we are confident that with the Audi Q8 Celebration we will now be able to widen the appeal of this irresistible Q model.”

Mr Dhillon further added, “The Audi Q8 is an SUV that showcases Audi’s powerful design, cutting-edge technology and depth of engineering. It’s an SUV that’s as pleasurable to sit in as it is to drive and also packs in the versatility of an Audi Q-model. As a brand, we are focused on exceeding customer expectations and the Audi Q8 Celebration model is another step in that journey.”