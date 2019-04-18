Hyundai Venue Official Release – Specs, Features, Images

The much-awaited Hyundai Venue was finally unveiled yesterday. What will be the first Made-in-India, Connected-SUV, the Venue will rival the likes of the Ford Ecosport, the Mahindra XUV300, the Brezza and the Tata Nexon. It has been designed with the Indian audience in focus, so much so, from the 33 new connected features it boasts of, 10 are specifically designed for Indian customers.

The Venue’s core philosophy stands for ‘3rd Space’ which makes it trendy and unique, and also the true representation of Hyundai’s vision for the future. This SUV aims to create ease of life for the customers by being their connected friend on the go, using the Hyundai Blue Link technology. The ‘Hyundai Blue Link’ gets an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by a Vodafone-Idea eSIM along with a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from a Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company. The Blue Link services will be complimentary for the first 3 years, post which, customers can further renew the services.

The design of the new Venue exhibits the confident character of the SUV, which delivers a new interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language. The vehicle’s side profile showcases a solid and full volume wheel arch and a strong character line, while the front bold mesh pattern grille includes the new Hyundai signature face. This unique character line flows over the body and blends into the tail lamps. The Hyundai Venue is 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and 1,590 mm high, and also gets a boot space capacity of about 350 litres.

The Venue’s Indian Model gets 3 different engines – a Kappa 1-litre Turbo (T) GDI Petrol Engine which produces 120 HP and 175 Nm, another 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol which produces 83 HP and 117 Nm and a 1.4-litre Diesel Engine which produces 90 HP and 224 Nm. The 1.2-litre petrol will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the 1.4-litre diesel will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the 1-litre turbo-petrol will be getting an option between Hyundai’s in-house 7-speed DCT and a manual transmission. Hyundai’s new 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) is highly efficient and has the least torque transfer interruption while shifting gears. This transmission has been subjected to rigorous durability tests for ensuring high gear strength and better clutch friction materials to offer the best performance at high speeds, off-road, hill-sides and harsh climatic conditions. Since the ARAI certification is still awaited, no official mileage figures are available, yet.

Hyundai Venue comes with a host of Comfort and Convenience features like an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, air purifier, cruise control and many more. In terms of safety and rigidity, the Hyundai Venue is equipped with an Advanced Safety System which provides the best Active and Passive safety for a stress-free driving environment. This vehicle structure is built with the application of 69 % Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS), which enhances the structural rigidity of the Venue. The car will also be offered with as many as 6 airbags, speed sensing door locks, ESP and VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), Hill Assist Control, Brake Assist System and ISOFIX mounts. The Hyundai Venue will be offered with 3-year/unlimited kms warranty and 3-year Road Side Assistance. Hyundai will also offer the lowest cost of maintenance with a doorstep service facility for all its customers.

Speaking at the Unveiling of Hyundai Venue, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Today we are glad to unveil the Hyundai Venue – India’s First Connected SUV at the most unique Venue. Hyundai Motor India is committed to lead the Indian Auto Industry by introducing a world-class product. Hyundai Venue will create quality time for customers making their life a Happy Life. Being India’s First Connected SUV not only makes Hyundai Venue a New Benchmark in the segment but also demonstrates Hyundai’s unwavering emphasis on offering the highest quality and feature-rich products to the customers. We believe the Hyundai Venue will enable ease of life and empower the customers to have a safer, connected and more versatile car ownership experience. The advanced and intelligent Hyundai Blue Link will offer the customers control of their vehicle even when they are away from it.”