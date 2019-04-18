Hyundai Venue Visits A Digital Chop Shop Within A Day Of Saying Hello To The World

Unveiled just yesterday, the Hyundai Venue will be setting foot in the extremely popular and highly competitive sub-4-metre compact SUV space next month. When it goes on sale on the 21st of May, 2019, the Venue will be up against established products like the Tata Nexon, the Vitara Brezza, the Ford Ecosport and the newly-launched XUV300. But for the novelty that this new Hyundai brings to the fight, it could ruffle many feathers.

One of our friends and followers Kartik (_the_kartik_7622_ on Insta) shared some of his creativity with us, where the Venue has been sketched to appear more aggressive than it already does. What with the roof-mounted Cree LED bar, horizontally-laid fog lamps and balloon-type tyres on black rims with red striping. It’s just an artist’s imagination and a possible hint towards what the Venue can look like if tinkered with. However, Hyundai’s ‘N’ department has been sprinkling some of their cars with pixie dust lately and how we wish it also trickles down to something like the Venue. Tata’s JTP department must be feeling lonely anyways and won’t mind some company.

To be available with three engine choices, the Venue will be powered by a new 1.-litre turbocharged, 3-cylinder motor which will crank out 12o PS and 175 Nm of torque. Paired with a manual gearbox and an in-house developed, first-in-segment 7-speed DCT, this will be one of the combinations which will be lusted after. Other engine choices will be 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.4-diesel, rated for 83 PS, 117 Nm and 90 PS, 224 Nm respectively. The former will be paired with a 5-speed manual and the latter gets an additional ratio for its gearbox.

But it is inside the cabin where the Venue is full of Wow! It will offer features like an electric sunroof, 6 airbags, wireless charging, the much talked about Blue Link connectivity, an 8″ display, rear AC vents, air purifier, voice recognition which will understand Indian-English, a cooled glovebox, rear seat armrest and the list is pretty extensive. Expected to be priced between INR 8 – 12 lakh, some dealerships are already accepting bookings for the Venue. We’ll come back with more about this brand new Hyundai, closer to its launch. Stay tuned.