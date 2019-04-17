Hyundai Venue – Official List Of Features, Specifications, Images And Details

The exciting new Hyundai Venue Compact SUV has been revealed globally aboard a cruise ship today, in the middle of the Arabian Sea! To be launched on May 21, 2019, when all its variants and prices will be announced, the vehicle’s other details have been officially revealed today. Taking on the likes of the Tata Nexon, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ford Ecosport, the Venue will sit below the Creta in Hyundai’s portfolio. Tipped to be priced between the INR 8 – 12 lakh bracket, it will also make its debut as India’s first connected car.

Hyundai Venue Styling & Dimensions

The Venue looks like a scaled-down Creta when you look at it sideways, however, the fascia and the rear section cut a completely new picture. It has been tested and evaluated across the length and breadth of India through some challenging conditions to meet the Indian customers’ expectations in terms of driveability and performance. Being a sub-4-metre compact SUV, it is 3995mm long, 1,7770mm wide and 1,590mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,500mm long.

Besides the user’s workplace and home, the Venue’s core philosophy stands for ‘3rd Space’, which is trendy, unique, stylish and well-connected. The Venue has been designed to appear confident and stylish, what with its unique headlight layout, and a new take on the cascading grille.

Sideways, it has been designed to express its sporty intent and at the back, it tries to portray a wide stance. To ensure that the body structure is light, yet, sturdy, the main body members are strengthened using 69% advanced high-strength steel and the rest is a mixture of high-strength and mild steel.

Hyundai Venue Engine And Gearbox Options

The Venue will offer three engine choices, one diesel and two petrol motors. Making its debut will be a new 1.0-litre Kappa T- GDI petrol engine, which will crank out 120 PS and 175 Nm of torque. It will be paired with a manual gearbox and a newly developed 7-speed dual-clutch transmission system. This new engine has a compact layout, which has been achieved by integrating the exhaust manifold and the cylinder head, which in turn improvises fuel efficiency at high rpm range. The in-house developed 7-speed DCT has been tested rigorously to ensure high gear strength. It makes use of quality clutch friction materials to offer optimum performance at high speeds, while off-roading and during harsh climatic conditions.

The other two engine options will be a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine which will be good for 83 PS and 117 Nm of torque and will come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The diesel motor is a 1.4-litre unit which pumps out 90 PS of power, 224 Nm of torque and will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Since ARAI certification is still awaited, no official mileage figures are available, yet.

Hyundai Venue Features

Design Features

Aggressive-looking front dark chrome grille

LED tail lamps

Projector headlamps with LED DRLs

Outside door handles in chrome

Shark fin antenna

Projector-type fog lamps

Wheel Air Curtains

Comfort and Convenience

Electric Sunroof

Boot space of more than 350 litres

Cruise Control

Air Purifier

Wireless Charger

Voice Recognition

Arkamys tuned audio system

Rear AC vents

Cornering Lamps

Cooled glove box

Rear seat armrest with cup holders

Colour Multi-information display

Infotainment Features

Hyundai Blue Link Technology ( Know all about it)

8″ touchscreen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility

Remote Start, Door, Climate, Horn, Light Control

Hyundai Venue Warranty & Maintenance

The Venue will be offered with a standard 3-year warranty for unlimited kilometres, along with 3-year roadside assistance. Hyundai is also promising the lowest cost of maintenance in the segment with a doorstep service facility.

Hyundai Venue Safety

This new Hyundai will be offered with as many as 6 airbags, speed sensing door locks, ESP and VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), Hill Assist Control, Brake Assist System and ISOFIX mounts