Hyundai Venue Conquers the Icy Terrain of Naina Hills in Its Third Teaser

Hyundai’s upcoming compact SUV, the Venue is about to come to the Indian market very soon. The car aims to follow the footsteps of the Creta, which is undoubtedly the segment leader. One can also see design inspirations from the Creta on the Venue, pictures of which have been leaked all over the internet. The Korean carmaker has now released another teaser of the car, as promised, taking the car to Naina Hills. In this teaser, we see the car conquering the icy terrain of Northern India, at an altitude of 7000 feet and a temperature of -7 degrees Centigrade. The Venue is the car for you, for the times when you love to go extreme. India’s first connected SUV starts its journey from Jim Corbett and goes all the way till Naina Hills.

We already know that the Venue will be the first SUV in India to offer multiple connectivity features with BlueLink technology, which would work with a built-in Vodafone eSIM. The car also will come with an electric sunroof, keyless entry, an engine start/stop button, a floating type central display, fabric seats and some more features you would associate with every Hyundai. This car will also be offered with multiple engines and transmission options when it will be launched in the month of May.

Also Read: Hyundai Tuscon Gets the Brand’s N Treatment

The car is rumoured to come with 3 engine and 2 transmission options. Customers would be able to choose from a 90 hp, 1.2-litre petrol motor and a 90 hp 1.5-litre oil burner would be the more practical offerings, both of which will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The third engine option is a peppier, 1-litre turbocharged unit which would be offered with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, positioning itself as the driver-oriented offering. This SUV will aim to take the throne in the compact SUV segment which currently hosts cars like the Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon and the new Mahindra XUV300. Do have a look at the teaser below and stay tuned for more news on this compact SUV.