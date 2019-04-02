Ducati India Celebrates The Monster 821’s Anniversary With Free Termignoni Exhaust And DQS

What better way to celebrate than to make things faster and sound better. Ducati India is doing just that. Celebrating a successful year of the Monster 821 in India, the motorcycle has gone on to become one of the top-selling motorcycles in the sport naked category in India. As part of the celebration, Ducati India has rolled out an opportunity for its new customers to not only own the Monster 821 but to avail the world class accessories as standard with the motorcycle.

Every new customer, purchasing the Monster 821 in the month of April 2019, will get a Termignoni Exhaust and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up/Down for free! Customers looking to buy the Monster 797+ will also get a Termignoni exhaust at no additional price during the celebration period. The factory-custom exhaust system will help the Monster 821 and the 797+ to achieve higher levels of performance, further enhancing the aesthetics of the bikes and allowing the rider to improve aerodynamics to get the most from the riding experience. The DQS Up/Down that will additionally come with the 821 will allow the smooth manoeuvring of the bike to be optimized even further as it enables the rider to change gears without the use of the clutch. The exclusive offer is valid from 1st April – 30th April 2019 across all Ducati dealerships

The all-new Monster 821 is powered by a Euro 4 compliant liquid-cooled Testastretta 11° engine that delivers a maximum power of 109 hp at 9250 rpm and 86 Nm of torque at 7750 rpm. The Monster 821 is currently priced at INR 10,99,000 (Ex-Showroom) and the Monster 797+ at INR 8,60,000 (Ex-Showroom). The offer is valid from 1st April – 30th April 2019 across Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and recently launched Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Sergi Canovas Managing Director of Ducati India, said “The Monster has always been the most special bike in the Ducati portfolio. Last year we celebrated 25 years of Monster with the comeback of Monster 821, and this year, we decided to celebrate one year of Monster 821 in style by complimenting it with an armor it rightfully deserves and would definitely excite the naked bike enthusiasts in the country. The addition of the Termigioni exhaust system and DQS will work flawlessly to make the Monster 821 much more desirable as an urban city tourer while giving it more aggression and street presence. Now even the 797+ will come with the Termignoni with this celebratory offer, I am sure that the passionate bikers will find a lot more value in this package and, the Monster, will once again be their companion of choice in the naked-bike category.”