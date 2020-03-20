Hyundai Venue BS6 Introduced At A Starting Price Of Rs 6.70; Gets New Colours

Hyundai Motors has launched the updated version of the sub-compact SUV Venue which now complies with the stricter BS6 emission norms. The prices for the updated model start at Rs 6.70 lakh for the petrol engine and Rs 8.10 lakh for the diesel and go all the way up to Rs 11.50 lakh(ex-showroom India) for the top spec variant. The upgrade to BS6 standards has resulted in a hike in prices by Rs 20,000 and Rs 51,000 for the petrol and diesel engine, respectively. New colour options in the form of Deep Forest, Lava Orange and Denim Blue are now available.

Hyundai marked its entry into the compact SUV space in India last year with the launch Venue, which was offered with two petrol and one diesel engine. Awarded with the the ICOTY (Indian Car of the Year) 2020 award, Hyundai Venue rivals against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport. Besides the upgraded engines, the compact SUV has also been fitted with some additional equipment, and it gets three new variants. The two new 1.0 petrol variants are the SX+ DCT Dual Tone and the SX Option MT Dual Tone. The new diesel variant is the SX Option Dual Tone.

The biggest change, however is under the hood with the introduction of the 1.5 litre CRDi, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine borrowed from the Kia Seltos and also present in the new generation Creta and makes way for the older 1.4 litre unit. Though, in the Venue it is available in a lower state of tune, likely to make 90hp of maximum and 220Nm of maximum torque. The petrol engine line-up is the same as the BS4 Venue, comprising a 83hp/115Nm, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 120hp/172Nm, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit.

For the moment, the 1.5 litre diesel unit and and the 1.0 liter turbo petrol unit will come mated with a 6-speed manual transmission whereas the turbo-petrol unit comes paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. the 1.2 litre petrol unit is only offered with a 5-speed manual. Also to be pointed out that the diesel engine is not expected to be offered with an automatic gearbox option in the near future. The drawback, however, is that that none of the top spec variants are offered with an automatic transmission.

In terms of features, higher trims of the Venue continue to offer features like auto climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, diamond-cut alloy wheels, wireless charging and Hyundai’s BlueLink connectivity technology. With this update, the entry-level E and mid-spec S variants get an Alternator Management System (AMS) meant to increase battery life. The SX variant now comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TMPS), while the SX+ (automatic only) and SX(O) variants get an additional 12-volt power outlet as well. All these features are in addition to those offered on the BS4 Venue. On the safety front, the Venue offers six airbags ABS with EBD, ESC (electronic stability control), VSM (vehicle stability management), and hill assist control. As far as prices are concerned, let us take a detailed look at the prices of each variant in both the petrol and diesel powertrains in BS6 era and compare them with their BS4 counterparts: