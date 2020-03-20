Land Rover Celebrates 50 Years Of The Range Rover In Sub-Zero Style

To commemorate the Range Rover’s 50th anniversary, Land Rover created a giant piece of sub-zero art at its cold weather test facility in Arjeplog, close to the Arctic circle in Sweden. We would say that is one of the coolest ways to celebrate a golden jubilee by showcasing the prowess of your vehicles!

The artwork in focus here is 260 metres wide and has filled the centre of the steering pad at the test track where all future Land Rover models are put through their paces during development.

Land Rover’s Arjeplog facility uses a frozen lake to provide the perfect conditions for engineers to test and assess the latest models. Renowned snow artist Simon Beck created the 53 092 sq m anniversary logo by walking more than 45 000 steps across the powdery surface inside the steering pad, accompanied by a quartet of the latest Range Rover SV models.

Arjeplog is also home to the Jaguar Land Rover Ice Academy, where customers experience the thrill of dynamic ice driving, under careful instruction from world-class driving experts. World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua OBE experienced the extreme conditions as part of the celebrations, where he learned the art of winter driving under the expert supervision of Academy instructors.

World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, said: “I’m really looking forward to June because the Range Rover family will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of Britain’s finest exports and I’ll be defending my world title belts. I’ll be travelling to my fight with Kubrat Pulev in London on 20 June in my new personalised Range Rover SVAutobiography and I can’t think of a better way arrive. Nothing can match its combination of comfort and capability – I guess that’s what you get after five decades of experience.”

The luxurious Range Rover family came into production 50 years back and introduced some class leading features like anti-lock brakes, electronic Traction Control and Automatic Electronic Air Suspension. The Ranger Rover Family includes 4 vehicles currently, namely: SVAutobiography. Velar, SVAutobiography Dynamic and Sport SVR.