Royal Enfield Becomes First Autmotive Company To Complete Sales Of BS4 Inventory

Royal Enfield has announced that it is now among the the first automotive companies in India to have successfully sold all existing inventory of BS IV motorcycles across dealerships. The bikemaker has become fully compliant with the new BS VI emission norm regulation, adequately ahead of the mandated timeline. Royal Enfield has also announced that all stores will sell only BS VI compliant motorcycles starting March 21, 2020.

The company introduced BS VI compliant motorcycles in early January, with the Classic 350 dual-channel ABS being the first motorcycle to move to the new emission norm. Thereafter, the company has ensured a seamless transition from BS IV to BS VI across its entire motorcycle portfolio, as well as across all its dealerships in India. Royal Enfield has worked relentlessly with its dealership network to ensure a seamless transition to the new BS VI motorcycles. The company deployed phase-wise strategies to make sure that production and distribution of BS IV inventory is scaled down, and has simultaneously scaled up that of BS VI motorcycles.

Also Read: Royal Enfield’s 500cc Engine Takes A Bow With The Limited Edition Classic 500 Tribute Black

Busy testing some brand new motorcycles which could be unveiled later this year, Royal Enfield’s motorcycle line-up includes the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, the Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird models in 350 and 500cc displacement, where the latter is only reserved for export markets . The purpose-built Himalayan powered by the LS410 engine is now BS6 compliant too and gets a much-needed switch to disconnect ABS for the rear wheel.

The latest motorcycles which were updated in RE’s lineup were the 650 twins, which were already fuel-injected and now feature engines which meet the new BS6 norms. The update has resulted in a price hike of INR 9,000 and no loss in power figures. The 650 twins from RE continue to draw power from 648 cc parallel twin motor which churns out 47 hp @ 7250 rpm and 52 nm of pulling force at 5250 rpm.