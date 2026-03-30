Ducati reveals Superleggera V4 Centenario with 247hp

The new Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario is here, and it feels more like a race bike than something you can ride on the road. Built to mark 100 years of the brand, this machine is all about pushing limits with extreme engineering and very low weight.
This is not a regular superbike. It is limited, expensive, and packed with parts that are usually seen only on race machines.
Here are the main highlights
- Power goes up to 247hp with full track setup
- Only 600 units made worldwide
- Full carbon fibre chassis and body
- First road bike with carbon ceramic brakes
At the heart is a 1103cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine. In standard road setup, it makes 228hp. Add the racing exhaust, special oil and track parts, and the output jumps to 247hp. The engine is not just powerful, it is also specially built for this bike with titanium valves, lighter internals and even a hand-adjusted desmodromic system signed by the technician. Ducati has also used a lighter crankshaft with tungsten balancing and larger throttle bodies to improve response.
Weight is where this bike stands out. With the track kit, it weighs just 167kg without fuel. That gives it an insane power to weight ratio. Almost like a MotoGP bike made for the road. Even the engine is lighter than before by around 3.5kg.
The entire structure uses carbon fibre. Frame, swingarm, subframes and even the wheels are made from it. This helps cut a lot of weight and also improves stiffness and handling feel. Ducati has also tested these carbon parts using aerospace-level methods to ensure strength and safety. Even small parts like covers and panels are carbon.
The braking setup is something never seen before on a road bike. It uses large 340mm carbon ceramic discs with Brembo GP4-HY calipers. These are built to handle very high heat and still give strong and consistent braking. They are lighter than normal discs, reduce inertia and even use an anti-drag system for smoother corner entry.
Suspension is also special. It gets Öhlins NPX pressurised forks with carbon outer tubes, which reduce weight and improve front feel. At the rear, there is a TTX36 GP shock with titanium parts, designed for sharp response and better control.
Ducati has added a unique gearbox feature. Neutral is positioned under first gear instead of between first and second, and a thumb operated Ducati Neutral Lock system avoids false neutrals during fast riding. This helps when pushing hard on track.
Electronics are fully loaded. It comes with traction control, wheelie control, slide control, launch control and engine brake control. It also gets advanced systems like Dynamic Engine Brake which helps manage stability while entering corners.
Aerodynamics also play a big role. The bike gets wings and special side panels that create downforce even while leaning. This helps improve grip and stability at high speeds and during cornering.
There are two versions. The main Centenario model has 500 units. The Tricolore version, inspired by Italian flag colours and Ducati’s racing past, is limited to 100 units.
Each buyer gets a special delivery experience. The bike comes in a custom wooden crate with a certificate of authenticity, matching helmet, paddock stands, track parts and accessories. Some owners will also get a chance to ride on track with Ducati instructors as part of a special experience.
Price is around 150,000 euros globally. In India, it could go close to Rs 3 crore.