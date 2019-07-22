Hero MotoCorp Conducts A Record-Setting Tree Plantation Drive

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Hero MotoCorp successfully organised a massive tree plantation drive across Dehradun, New Delhi, Gurugram, Dharuhera, Neemrana, Jaipur and Halol. How massive you ask? Well, with this plantation drive, Hero MotoCorp has entered the Asia Book Of Records. Hero MotoCorp‘s CSR also has four more key initiatives – Ride Safe India, Happy Earth, Hamari Pari and E2 (Educate to Empower).

In the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, over 35,000 families from 36 grampanchayats and 15 wards in the region planting over 2.1 lakh trees. Mr Vijay Sethi, CIO, CHRO and Head – CSR Hero MotoCorp, Mr Shailendra Tyagi OSD CM Uttarakhand, Mr N.P Maheshwari Principal Gov.P.G College Rishikesh, were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. Dr Pervez Ahmed, the adjudicator from Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, handed over the provisional certificate of the new record to Mr Sethi.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Vijay Sethi, CIO, CHRO and Head CSR, Hero MotoCorp, said, “As a responsible organization, our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes are designed to have a positive impact on as many lives as possible. A large part of our CSR initiatives goes towards meeting our environmental aspirations, as part of which we have planted over 14 lakh trees across the country since 2015. It gives us an immense sense of fulfilment that the ‘Asia Book of Records’ and ‘India Book of Records’ have recognized the efforts of the extended Hero family and the people of the region. This is going to encourage and motivate us further to keep working towards the conservation and protection of the environment.”

Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Editor-in-chief, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, said, “Firstly, a big congratulations to Hero MotoCorp and the citizens of Dehradun district. We are glad to certify this noble cause by Hero MotoCorp. The record has been registered on the basis of the given guidelines and a minimum criterion by the Book of Records. This is a new record being inducted in our publication and we hope that more such records are set in the future. Wishing Hero MotoCorp continued success in their work towards the protection of the environment.”