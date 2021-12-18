Hyundai Staria MPV Scores 5 Stars In ANCAP

Recently, many new products by Hyundai have performed extremely well in New Car Assessment Programs carried out across the globe. The new generation Tucson and the Ioniq 5 are the brand’s newest arrivals and both have received a 5-Star rating from NCAP. And now the Hyundai Staria MPV has made its maker proud by getting a 5-Star rating from ANCAP.

How did it fare?

Hyundai Staria comes under the People Mover or MPV category and sits on the same platform as its sister; the Kia Carnival. The car has been selling in the Australian market since August 2021. The tested Staria was fitted with standard safety equipment thus, this safety rating can be extended to all variants under the Staria moniker. In terms of Adult Occupant safety, the car got an 85 percent score. The car performed quite well in all crash testing procedures. The cabin remained stable on impact. In frontal-offset impact, good to adequate protection was offered to the head, legs, and chest of the driver and passenger.

In the full-width frontal impact, good protection was offered to the driver but only marginal to poor protection was offered to the rear passenger. Side impact protection was also good in deformable barrier testing, but in the case of oblique pole testing, the passenger was offered weak protection in the chest area. In terms of rear-impact/whiplash good to adequate protection was offered in both the 1st and 2nd rows. In the child safety department, the car scored 86 percent score. The child seats were fixed with ISOFIX anchorage. The car performed exceedingly well, with good protection to all body parts in both frontal and side-impact testing.

In terms of safety assists, the car is equipped with seat belt reminder, driver monitoring system, Speed Assistance Systems, Lane Support Systems, Autonomous Emergency Braking Car-to-Car and Vulnerable Road Users, and it also gets Blind Spot Monitoring as standard on all variants. Though Hyundai hasn’t announced its plans of launching the Staria in the Indian market, one could expect it in the future considering how Kia sells the Carnival here.

