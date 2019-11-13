Watch The New Land Rover Defender Perform In The Upcoming Bond Movie’s BTS Footage

Slated for a Global release in cinemas from April 2, 2020, in the U.K. and in the U.S on April 10, the 25th official James Bond film, No Time To Die, will be the first movie to feature the new Land Rover Defender. The makers have shared behind the scenes footage of stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and stunt driver Jess Hawkins, featuring the new Defender, captured during the filming of the upcoming movie. Britain’s biggest vehicle manufacturer has a long-standing partnership with EON Productions on the Bond films, which began in 1983 when a Range Rover Convertible appeared in Octopussy.

No Time To Die is the first movie to feature the New Defender, the latest vehicle to star in a James Bond car chase sequence. The New Defender has been tested by the 007 expert stunt team in the most extreme off-road conditions. Land Rover’s design team worked closely with Special Effects and Action Vehicles Supervisor Chris Corbould on the specification of the Defenders in the film. Based on the Defender X model in Santorini Black, with darkened skid pans, 20 in dark finish wheels and professional off-road tyres, they were the first Defenders to be built at Jaguar Land Rover’s new production facility in Nitra, Slovakia.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the movie stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth film as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007. Alongside the Defenders, No Time To Die also features the Range Rover Sport SVR, Series III Land Rover and Range Rover Classic. Talking about the new Defender, Lee Morrison, James Bond Stunt Co-ordinator, said: “Designing and co-ordinating the action sequences for the Bond franchise requires a non-compromising mindset. We needed an unstoppable vehicle to help us battle against the elements, steep descents and river crossings so we chose the new Defender. I’m beyond impressed that the Defender is not only back but much, much better!”

The New Defender provides ground clearance of 291 mm and world-class off-road geometry, giving the Defender 110 approach, break-over and departure angles of 38, 28 and 40 degrees (Off-Road height) respectively. Its maximum wading depth of 900 mm is supported by a new Wade programme in the Terrain Response 2 system, so drivers can ford deep water with complete confidence. The new Defender should arrive in India, sometime in 2020.