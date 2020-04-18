Hyundai Partners With Air Liquide Medical Systems To Manufacture Ventilators

The battle against the coronavirus pandemic rages on as large organizations and individuals keep on trying hard to curb its spread. We have been experiencing many large organizations joining hands together to defeat this ongoing health crisis. Hyundai Motor India (HMI) has partnered with Air Liquide Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. (ALMS), a manufacturer of ICU Ventilators, to augment the production and supply of Ventilators. With this partnership, HMI and ALMS aim to achieve a target of 1000 ventilators in Phase 1 of production and to scale up subsequently.

Ventilators are medical devices which take over the work of breathing from patients who are unable to breathe on their own by delivering air with a high concentration of oxygen to their lungs. For patients severely affected by COVID-19, ventilators are critical to ensure continuous oxygen is supplied to overcome respiratory insufficiency.

Commenting on this arrangement with Air Liquide Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Mr SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against COVID-19 and to this end, Hyundai & Air Liquide Medical Systems are working together to ensure a steady supply of Ventilators in India. As a Socially Responsible and Caring Brand, Hyundai is committed to serving society in every way and will continue to support the Government in India’s war against COVID-19.”

Commenting on the Partnership, Mr Anil Kumar, MD, Air Liquide Medical Systems, India, said, “As a company that engages in supporting the healthcare professionals and systems worldwide, we have initiated a prompt response towards the fight against COVID-19 in support of the Government of India. We are confident that this collaboration with Hyundai Motor India will bring about a positive shift in this battle. We are one of the very few Global companies with dedicated R&D to manufacturing Ventilators in India. Air Liquide Medical Systems is employing all the resources available to manufacture innovative, easy-to-use and high-performing ventilators and will hold the reins to deliver quality service across the country during this time of need, and to spearhead the Make in India initiative.”