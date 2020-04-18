Listen To The Kawasaki ZX-25R Scream Its Lungs Out On A Dyno

Enough has been said and written to praise the new Kawasaki ZX-25R – A motorcycle which has given the crazy formula of small-capacity, four-cylinder engines a new lease of life. A motorcycle specific to Asian markets, the chances of this mad four-potter making it to India are slim. Still, for what is one of the most fascinating machines in recent times, like most motorcycle enthusiasts out there, we just can’t get enough of this new machine. Watch it scream its lungs out in the video below:

Exact specs haven’t been revealed and the motorcycle’s launch has been delayed due to the ongoing crises. From what we know though, the motorcycle is powered by a 249cc, water-cooled, inline-four motor which like its old friends, rotates till it reaches a sky-high 18,000 cycles per minute. Expected to deliver about 50 horses or so, the engine is paired with a quickshifter for the rider to dance up and down the gearbox like a hyperactive child.

Also Read: Watch The Kawasaki ZX-25R Come Out And Play In The Real World

In terms of design, the Kawasaki ZX-25R takes inspiration from Kawasaki’s WSBK bike and other recently launched examples in the lineup. The bike is built upon a lightweight trellis frame, features Showa’s SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) fork and a Horizontal Back-link rear suspension. Braking is via a radially-mounted monoblock calliper up front and rider support technologies on the bike include KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), Power Mode, and KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter). The motorcycle is available to be pre-booked in Indonesia, where it will go on sale in the coming weeks.

A race-spec version of this bike called the ‘Custom Racer’ has also been unveiled and will be used for a Japanese One-Make Series in 2021. The custom version makes extensive use of lightweight carbon fibre components and bodywork. The frame and swingarm are carved out of carbon fibre and Kawasaki has gotten rid of street components like all lights, as well as licence plates and mirrors. The bike also features a custom fuel tank, airbox, subframe, seat unit and fairings. Other performance upgrades include race-spec Dunlop Sportmax α-13SP tyres and a free flow NASSERT-R Evolution Type II exhaust. The front forks of the race-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R are the same as the standard model while the rear monoshock has been borrowed from the ZX-10R. The bike gets rear-set footpegs along with the adjustable clutch and brake levers.