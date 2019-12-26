Hyundai Motor India Wins Indian Manufacturer Of The Year – 2019

Hyundai Motor India Limited was honoured with the ‘Indian Manufacturer of the Year 2019’ for World Class Manufacturing and Smart Factory Award for IoT readiness and Production Excellence. This is the highest recognition conferred to any manufacturer, by Frost & Sullivan at the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2019. This is the third time that Hyundai is being given this award.

Participants were put through a stringent assessment process spread across every function, both in core and support areas, spanning over 3-4 days by expert assessors of Frost & Sullivan at the company production facilities. Out of 94 companies who participated in the first-level qualification, 78 companies underwent site assessment by the organisers, from which the winners were selected.

On the product front, Hyundai India will introduce the new-gen Creta and Elite i20 in the new year. These two products or at least one of them is expected to make its India debut at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. The facelifted Verna could be introduced in 2020 too. In 2019, Hyundai introduced the new Santro, the Venue and the i10 NIOS in the Indian market and the Aura compact sedan has been revealed prior to its formal launch in early 2020. The compact sedan will be up against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the Tata Tigor and the Ford Aspire when it goes on sale.

Accepting the award, Mr S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “I’m overwhelmed to receive this award. This recognition acknowledges HMIL’s commitment to the India market and our India plant is a true expression of manufacturing excellence. Since inception, Hyundai has been consistently producing the greatest innovative and superior technology products for the New Age Indian customers. Today, through our Smart and Value engineering we are producing the most iconic and awarded cars from our plant and exporting it to the world as well. I thank and appreciate Frost and Sullivan for instituting this very important platform which brings manufacturing excellence to the forefront. We will continue to create path-breaking products and foster new manufacturing technologies to stay ahead of time of the Indian automobile industry.”